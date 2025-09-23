The Chicago Bears and their fans are feeling good following their 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. Moreover, they are thrilled that QB Caleb Williams won the fans free hot dogs following the victory.

On Tuesday, Bears fans lined up in droves at Wieners Circle in Chicago to pick up those free hot dogs known as “glizzies”, per CHGO Bears. Fans even took to Instagram to express their excitement at the nice gesture made by Williams.



Ultimately, Williams played a critical role in the Bears garnering their first win of the season. He accumulated 298 passing yards, completed 19 out of 28 attempts, and had four touchdowns. Plus, Williams finished the game without being sacked by the Cowboys' defense.

In the process, Chicago got first-year head coach Ben Johnson his first win.

As of now, Williams has amassed some solid numbers through the first three games. He has 715 passing yards and 7 touchdowns as well as a QB rating of 66.7. For Chicago, the hope is for Williams to blossom into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Super Bowl-winning QB Phil Simms has come to Williams' aide amid some criticism.

Caleb Williams has become a genuine fan favorite

Since being the No.1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams has become a popular figure.

Chicago fans have embraced him for his athleticism and his potential. Even after two demoralizing losses at the beginning of the season, his recent performances gives fans a sense of hope and optimism.

Along the way, Williams' celebration known as “The Claw” has become popular and mimicked by the fans. At one point, concerns were raised about Williams' maturity upon being drafted, but he seems to find a rhythm to work with.

Certainly, time will tell if Williams can become what everyone hopes he can. But in the meantime, he is doing pretty well and there are plenty of glizzies to go around.