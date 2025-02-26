The Chicago Bears have a chance to get a lot better during the 2025 NFL offseason. Chicago already brought Ben Johnson in as their next head coach. Now the Bears need to fill their roster with talented players. Bears' leadership already seemed to be laser focused on one position group ahead of NFL free agency.

The Bears have one position group that needs more love than others. NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal shared on social media that Bears GM Ryan Poles said he is ‘ready to spend' on the o-line.

“We spoke to Bears GM Ryan Poles for NFL Daily,” Rosenthal said on Tuesday via X, formerly Twitter. “He indicated they are ready to start spending on [offensive line] in free agency.”

This should not come as a surprise to most Bears fans. Chicago's offensive line has struggled over the past few seasons. The 2024 season was worse that previous seasons, with QB Caleb Williams getting sacked 68 times. That was the most in the NFL by more than 15 sacks.

The Bears have already been linked to Chiefs guard Trey Smith as a free agency destination.

Chicago has roughly $80 million in cap space to spend this offseason. They have the opportunity to build their offensive line however head coach Ben Johnson would like.

Ben Johnson claimed Bears' Caleb Williams different than other QBs he's coached

Ben Johnson wants a strong offensive line to protect his franchise quarterback.

Johnson gushed about Williams in an interview on Tuesday. He claimed that Williams is unlike any other quarterback he has coached in the NFL.

“He can throw the ball so, so well,” Johnson said during an appearance on SportsCenter. “There were some throws he’s made on tape from last year, outside the numbers, on a rope, 20 yards down the field. That’s what certainly attracts your eyes but then you see the creation of plays, when things break down and he’s having to evade the rush and break the pocket and potential explosives down the field. That’s a little bit different dynamic than what I’ve been around and really, really excited to see where that can go for us.”

For the record, the most notable quarterbacks who Johnson has previously coached are Jared Goff and Ryan Tannehill.

Caleb Williams will be positioned well to maximize his unique skills if the Bears can upgrade their offensive line this offseason.

NFL free agency begins in just a few weeks.