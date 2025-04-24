As the Chicago Bears look toward their future, they had a somber reminder of the past. And Walter Payton’s son posted an emotional tribute to former defensive tackle Steve McMichael.

Jarrett Payton expressed his sorrow, according to a post on X.

With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with #ALS, surrounded by loved ones. I’m grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family (in) your prayers. 🙏🏽 #Bears

McMichael, elected into the Hall of Fame in 2024, was picked by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 1980 NFL Draft. The Patriots released him before his second season, and he signed with the Bears as a free agent in 1981. McMichael became a standout contributor in defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan's “46” defense, teaming with three future Hall of Famers in Richard Dent, Mike Singletary, and Dan Hampton.

Steve McMichael brought a lot to Bears’ defense

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound McMichael earned first-team All-Pro honors twice and two times made it to the second team. He played 13 of his NFL seasons with the Bears, ending with the Packers for one year in 1994. He finished with 95 career sacks with a high total of 11.5 in 1988.

Payton posted about the impact McMichael had on him personally.

Steve ‘Mongo' McMichael. 🙏🏽

Four years ago today, Steve shared these words with me—words that will stay with me for the rest of my life. They’re words we can all live by. #RIPMongo | #Bears

Also, former Bears WR Tom Waddell posted a tribute on X.

It was an honor to call Steve a teammate. He was a Hall of Fame player, and he was tough as nails. He was a kind and caring, gentle giant of a man.

One of the all-time greats, on so many fronts.

RIP Mongo

❤️🙏

Furthermore, 670 The Score chipped in with more kind words on X.

Mully on Steve “Mongo” McMichael: “He was the guy who treated every drill like it mattered, who found his way into the coaches’ heart in a hurry. He played like that his whole career. He was a warrior as a player, a great player and got the utmost out of his career.”

The Bears won the Super Bowl in 1985, posting a pair of shutouts before trampling the Patriots, 46-10. McMichael played in 14 playoff games during his career.