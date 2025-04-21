Apr 21, 2025 at 10:36 AM ET

The Chicago Bears have already had an exciting offseason and the 2025 NFL Draft hasn't happened yet. Chicago has the 10th overall pick in the draft and could add a true difference maker. New Bears head coach Ben Johnson may be salivating at the thought of adding one of this year's best offensive players.

ESPN's Adam Schefter claims that the Bears are praying for Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty to fall to the 10th overall pick.

“There are multiple personnel people who believe the Bears are praying that Jeanty slips to them at No. 10,” Schefter wrote on Monday. “They think new Bears coach Ben Johnson could feature Jeanty and D'Andre Swift as a two-headed duo the way the Lions did with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs when Johnson was Detroit's offensive coordinator.”

It would not be surprising for Johnson to seek another talented running back to pair with D'Andre Swift. It is also worth noting that Johnson coached Swift during his time in Detroit.

Schefter explained just how impressive Jeanty is as a prospect.

“[Jeanty] has a remarkable ability to break tackles and gain yards after contact,” Schefter added. “In fact, Jeanty had 1,733 rushing yards after contact last season while Hampton — regarded as the No. 2 back in this class — had 1,660 total rushing yards.”

Jeanty would certainly become a featured piece of Chicago's offense if he landed with the Bears.

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that the Raiders would pass on Jeanty at the sixth overall pick.

Could the Bears still add a RB if they don't land Ashton Jeanty in the first round?

Will the Bears feel desperate to add Jeanty to solve their running back position?

If Chicago is unable to select Jeanty, they still have a great chance to land another excellent running back.

Schefter noted that the 2025 draft class is one of the deepest classes we've seen in years.

“One of the strengths of this class is, undoubtedly, the running backs. Scouts Inc. has 11 ranked in the top 100, the most since a 2008 class that included Darren McFadden, Matt Forte, Chris Johnson, Jonathan Stewart and Jamaal Charles,” Schefter wrote.

Chicago holds the 39th and 41st overall picks in the draft, which could position them well to grab a running back in the second round.

Omarion Hampton would be an excellent fit in Chicago and would make a great consolation prize if the Bears miss out on Jeanty.

Other running backs to watch include TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, and Cam Skattebo.