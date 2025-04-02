Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson hopes to shake things up in his first year as head coach. Even going as far as looking to take a chance on an uncanny talent.

An NFL insider, Field Yates of ESPN, indicates that Johnson would “love” nothing more than to secure the talents of LSU OL/G Will Campbell.

“I'm pretty bullish on Campbell as a prospect,” Yates said. “Despite concerns about his 32⅝-inch arm length, he ranks fifth on my board. And in this scenario, I'm not super focused on whether he would ultimately play tackle or slide inside to guard. The Bears' starting five is already much better on paper after a busy free agency, and Campbell could play wherever he's needed.

“New coach Ben Johnson would love a player like Campbell, whose elite foot quickness and pass protection ability fit great in his system. The Bears will likely feature plenty of zone rushing schemes in 2025.”

The Bears could see Campbell as a top-three pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Campbell is a bit of a wild card. Despite being known for quickness and pass protection, concerns about his arm length have been raised. However, Campbell staved off concerns at the LSU Pro Day when he measured in at 33 inches.

While that is historically small, it is nonetheless on par with other NFL players. This could give the Bears and Johnson confidence in shoring up Campbell.

The Bears will likely have to choose between Campbell and running back Ashton Jeanty of Boise State. Jeanty is expected to be at the top of the Bears because he is seen as fulfilling a need in their running game.

With the issue of arm length behind them, at least for now, is there anything else Campbell can do to help revitalize the Bears?

What Will Campbell can bring to the Bears

Campbell is one of the most highly touted offensive linemen in college football. He was an All-American in his three seasons at LSU.

The Bears are desperate to improve their offensive line in spite of worries of Campbell's arm length. In ways, he provides them with the skill set needed for that role.