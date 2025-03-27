With exactly one month until the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears should be close to locking in their big board of targets. With the No. 10 pick, the Bears could land a blue-chip prospect. But, with a weaker quarterback class, Chicago could get unlucky, with more non-quarterbacks drafted ahead of them. In most draft classes, there's at least one quarterback drafted in the first 10 picks of the inaugural round.

Aside from 2022, there hasn't been an NFL Draft without a quarterback drafted in the top 10 since 2013 when the Buffalo Bills selected EJ Manuel with pick No. 16. So, historically speaking, the Bears should have at least one team ahead of them that takes a quarterback.

Since the Bears drafted Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, there's no chance they'll select a quarterback in 2025, leaving other positions open.

But, before looking at how the Bears can attack the draft, what moves has Chicago made to pinpoint their 2025 NFL Draft needs better?

Offseason check-in for ‘Da Bears'

As a team that ended the 2024 season thankful for it to finally be over, they're looking new and improved with a month until the 2025 NFL Draft.

With an offensive line that needed some TLC in the offseason, the Bears acquired two offensive linemen before free agency even began. Their first move brought in offensive guard Jonah Jackson, who has familiarity with Ben Johnson. Although his 2024 season was one to forget — at the price of a 2025 sixth-round pick — it's a low-risk addition.

Along with Jackson, Chicago remained aggressive by trading for offensive lineman Joe Thuney. Even at 32 years old, Thuney is one of the best guards the Bears could've got for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

With two offensive linemen added, the Bears didn't stop there, signing center Drew Dalman from the Atlanta Falcons. As one of the more likely moves preceding free agency, the Bears got their guy in the middle, adding the 26-year-old center to boost the offensive line.

While the offensive line was a common criticism of the Bears in 2024, their defensive line wasn't much better. That was especially true once Andrew Billings was placed on IR with a torn pectoral in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. Once Billings — the Bears' best run-stuffer and arguably best pass-rusher — went down, it was game over for their defensive front.

Gervon Dexter Sr. and Montez Sweat are good, but when they're the only two players on the defensive front who can make an impact, it's harder for that impact to get recognized.

To combat that for the next year or two, the Bears signed Grady Jarrett, bringing a type of energy Chicago hasn't seen on the defensive line since Akiem Hicks. So, with the trenches shored up, they have a better idea of what they'll do in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Bears' biggest needs are more pronounced following the first wave of free agency.

Bears' most significant needs heading into 2025 NFL Draft

RB, EDGE, S, LB

Following the Bears' free agency frenzy, their list of needs has shrunk, but they're far from perfect.

Of their needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, running back should be at the top of the list. Not only has Ben Johnson shown an affinity for having a strong run game, but he and the Bears' starting running back, D'Andre Swift, have some history together.

Johnson joined the Lions' coaching staff in 2019 as an offensive quality control coach, moving up to the tight ends coach and ending as the offensive coordinator. So, from 2019 until 2024, Johnson was relatively intertwined with the Lions' offense.

And after three seasons of lackluster performance from their early second-round pick (pick No. 35), the Lions traded Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, as the Bears' new head coach — a position where he'll still be heavily tied into the offense — Swift could be on his way out heading into the 2025 season. Even if he stays on the roster in 2025, his usage could dry up significantly, especially with a draft class loaded to the gils with running back talent.

Along with someone to run the football, the Bears desperately need an EDGE on the defense. With Montez Sweat disappearing for most of the 2024 season, Dennis Allen needs a big, strong pass rusher. The Bears somewhat addressed that position by signing Dayo Odeyingbo. However, with just three sacks in 2024, they could look to bring in competition for the entire defensive EDGE group as a whole.

Lastly, the Bears could certainly use some help on the defense in these two areas: linebacker and safety. Both positions could present a case on why they're a more significant need than the other, in terms of which ranks higher.

For linebackers, the Bears lost linebacker Jack Sanborn in free agency, leaving a hole in their defense at the “Sam” linebacker position, aka the strongside linebacker.

Along with losing Sanborn, the Bears could be in a pickle during the 2025 season if anything happens to Kevin Byard and/or Jaquan Brisker. Byard is getting close to 32 years old, and even with an impressive 2024 campaign, his age gives a reason to be worried about another productive season.

As for Brisker, he missed 12 games in 2024 due to an array of concussions. Brain injuries aren't to be messed with, so the Bears deserve some props for not rushing a 25-year-old back from a scary head injury. Instead, Brisker was placed on IR, giving him a better chance to recover from his concussions.

So, although he's still a young player with — hopefully — a long, prosperous career ahead of him, the idea that he could get another head injury drives up the need to acquire a safety — or multiple.

Bears' 2025 NFL Draft first-round target No. 1

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Although some could argue that running backs aren't valuable enough to be drafted early in the first round of the NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty can — and likely will — demolish that belief.

In fact, it's a narrative that's already been put to bed for the most part.

While they probably won't be selected with a No. 1 pick for quite some time, elite running backs are starting to get drafted high in the first round again.

It didn't happen in 2024, as the crop of running back prospects wasn't up to snub with previous draft classes, but running backs like Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson were proof that NFL teams still value the position, even early into the first round.

First-round RBs since 2015

Bijan Robinson (No. 8 pick, 2023)

Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 pick, 2023)

Najee Harris (No. 24 pick, 2021)

Travis Etienne (No. 25 pick, 2021)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 32 pick, 2020)

Josh Jacobs (No. 24 pick, 2019)

Saquon Barkley (No. 2 pick, 2018)

Rashaad Penny (No. 27 pick, 2018)

Sony Michel (No. 31 pick, 2018)

Leonard Fournette (No. 4 pick, 2017)

Christian McCaffrey (No. 8 pick, 2017)

Ezekiel Elliott (No. 4 pick, 2016)

Todd Gurley (No. 10 pick, 2015)

Melvin Gordon (No. 15 pick, 2015)

Over the last decade, the trend shows that teams are less likely to draft a running back as early as the No. 4 pick. However, with Jeanty, he's one of the best running back prospects the NFL has seen in quite some time, meaning he could be a hot commodity among teams at the beginning of the draft.

And while he might be gone by the time the Bears make their first-round selection at the 2025 NFL Draft, he should be their No. 1 target in the entire class. Essentially, if he's available, the Bears really shouldn't even have to think about their selection.

Now, if Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter are somehow available, yeah, you think about it for a second. But Jeanty should be the Bears' prized jewel in this draft class. Not only is he a direct need for the Bears, but he's arguably one of the best prospects in the entire class.

In his three seasons with Boise State, Jeanty accumulated 5,531 all-purpose yards, scoring 56 total touchdowns. Although he ended the 2024 season as the Heisman Trophy runner-up behind Hunter, that shouldn't cast any doubts about Jeanty as an NFL prospect.

While some could argue his competition at Boise State wasn't up to snuff compared to who he'll face in the NFL, that argument doesn't hold much water. In fact, when looking at his yards before contact per carry compared to his missed tackles forced per carry, per Ian Hartitz on X, that narrative is completely blown out of the water.

“Yards before contact per carry: vs. Penn State: 0.6. Everyone else: 1.72,” Hartitz wrote. “Missed tackles forced per carry: vs. Penn State: 53.3%. Everyone else: 39.4%.”

So, if he's somehow available, the Bears should be targeting Ashton Jeanty higher than any other realistic prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bears' 2025 NFL Draft first-round target No. 2

Will Campbell, OT/OG, LSU

Along with Jeanty, Will Campbell could be slightly out of range for the Bears, but after his measurables got unveiled at the NFL Scouting Combine, it appeared that his draft stock took a dip.

At the beginning of February 2025, Campbell was arguably the highest-ranked offensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

However, his arm length came in at 32 5/8 inches, which is historically small.

Now, does the difference between 32 5/8 inches and 33 inches make Campbell undraftable? No, but that's not to say 33 inches is the league standard for arm length. Most NFL teams prefer tackles with arms that are at least 33 inches based on the data of tackles with sub-33-inch arms, which Campbell is just short of.

When defending against some of the most athletically gifted players on the field — top NFL pass rushers — arm length matters. It's crucial to keep the pass rusher from getting a hold of the tackle's breastplate on their shoulder pads. Once a pass rusher has control of the tackle, it's a losing battle for that offensive lineman.

That's why the Will Campbell arm-length debate exists. He might be an elite tackle at the college level, but once the difficulty and level of competition increase — even after playing three seasons in the SEC — it's a part of his NFL draft profile that raises some red flags.

Regardless, however, Campbell is arguably one of the best offensive linemen in this draft class. He was an All-American tackle on an LSU football team that didn't have a great year, ending the season 9-4. There's one more tackle — who might even be included on this list — who could be a better NFL product than Campbell. Aside from him, however, Campbell has been locked in as a high first-round draft pick for nearly a year.

Does his arm length cause a reason for concern? Of course, especially for a team looking to draft him early in the first round. But Campbell's not worried about arm length at all.

There's a reason that so many scouts were impressed by Campbell as a prospect, and that's evident in his film. He's a nasty, physical mauler who should excel at the NFL level.

Athleticism. Heavy hands. Strike placement. Spatial awareness. Mean streak. These are the things Will Campbell brings to the table. Arm length aside, he’s a damn good OL and one I’d want on the #Bears. pic.twitter.com/etrYGT5MMr — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

So, if he's available at the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he could be a perfect fit for the Bears.

Bears' 2025 NFL Draft first-round target No. 3

Armand Membou, OT, Mizzou

Well, here's the other tackle mentioned as being one of the best at his position, alongside Will Campbell.

As an NFL prospect who hit the national scene after dominating the NFL Scouting Combine, Armand Membou out of Mizzou is an intriguing option for the Bears at pick No. 10.

Membou — standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 332 pounds — played three seasons at Mizzou, starting most of his last two seasons. In those three years, Membou spent most of his time at right tackle, a position the Bears have already taken care of with Darnell Wright.

However, Membou is a player with the ability to move to the left side, given his elite athleticism and football IQ.

In fact, Membou has played at left tackle, but it was an unbalanced set, meaning he was sort of lined up as an extra tackle in the spot a tight end lines up.

Armand Membou run blocking as an unbalanced LT pic.twitter.com/oxc3avSXWh — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Although this could've been mentioned above, it'll be addressed now. The Bears aren't necessarily in a position where they truly need a new left tackle.

They aren't not in that position either, if that makes sense.

Since being drafted by the Bears with the 168th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Braxton Jones has been good. At times, he's even reached the status of really good.

However, as he approaches the time in his NFL career when he's ready to sign his second contract, he could be in for some big bucks.

With a contract set to expire after the 2025 season, this is an important year for the former fifth-round pick after missing 11 games in 2023 and 2024 combined due to a significant neck and ankle injury.

But considering the NFL market for offensive tackles — even not-so-great ones — could spell a massive payday for Jones, as he's predicted to get a three-year, $60 million contract, per Andrew Freeman of BearReport.com. If he comes into 2025 and has a strong year, both production and health-wise, the contract makes sense. That proposed contract would have him near the top 10 offensive tackles in average money per season, which is about where he should be, though maybe a tad high.

However, if they're in the market to give Jones first-round talent as competition, Membou could be that prospect.

While he didn't grade as well in 2023, Membou broke out in 2024, posting a 90.6 offensive grade, an 86.6 pass-blocking grade, and an 87.6 run-blocking grade, per PFF.

It's a big if, but it's an if worth exploring a bit. If the Bears look to improve at left tackle, the last two prospects make the most sense, given their spot at the No. 10 position. If they're looking to roll with Jones, the first option — Jeanty — makes more sense if he's available.

Now, while this is focused on the three best draft targets in the 2025 NFL Draft, there's one other player who the Bears should consider — as long as everything that comes back on him throughout the pre-draft process is squeaky clean.

Bears' 2025 NFL Draft first-round target – Honorable mention

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Although it's somewhat cheating to include a fourth player, the Bears should truly look at drafting Mike Green with the No. 10 pick. However, before anything, they should only draft him if there's no hidden dirt below the surface.

As a prospect, Green ticks a lot of boxes that NFL teams look for in their pass rushers. He's incredibly quick off the ball, he plays with an elite motor, and he has a nose for the quarterback.

Mike Green (15) off the right edge. Whew pic.twitter.com/rqjarYmakM — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) March 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

But, that doesn't come without some potential off-the-field concerns. Green started his collegiate career at Virginia, and after six games into his first season, he was considered “no longer active,” and he left.

Reporters asked Green about his allegations at Marshall's Pro Day on Wednesday, and he spoke in confidence to the media about his truth.

“There's accusations out there,” Green said via NFL.com. “I've never been questioned. I've never been asked. You know what I'm saying? Like, nobody ever asked me a question about what happened before I departed from Virginia. It was just accusations that caused me to leave from there.”

With teams doing their due diligence on Green in the pre-draft process, the Marshall pass rusher didn't seem too worried about how teams view him as a prospect.

“As you can see, throughout this process I've been rising higher and higher and higher,” Green added. “That should tell you everything that you need to know. I've been sticking to the process, like I said earlier, and I've been telling the truth. I have no concerns and I have no problem with talking to these teams about it because I know who I am and I know the truth.”

So, based on his words, it appears that Green sees these allegations as false. With so little information about the reasoning for his departure from Virginia, it raises questions as to what truly happened. But, if NFL teams plan on selecting him high up in the 2025 NFL Draft, there should be a sturdy belief that Green checks out.

Now, as a prospect — if his name comes back clean — Green is unreal on the field. He plays with an energy that doesn't seem to have an off switch.

Even as a somewhat smaller edge rusher — 6-foot-3, 248 pounds — Green is truly explosive, and there's an argument to be made that he's the best EDGE prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft behind Abdul Carter. There's no doubt that Carter is one of the best prospects in the draft, period, but Green could very well get selected within the top 10-15 picks based on his talent.

In 2024, Green ended the season with 17 sacks, leading all of college football. Sure, the competition he faced on Marshall might not be a one-to-one comparison to NFL competition, but his talent shows regardless of his competition.

If the top three guys are already selected when the Bears make their pick at No. 10 in the 2025 NFL Draft, Mike Green would be a great selection — as long as his name checks out.