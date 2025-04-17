Rumors are flying about who the Chicago Bears will pick in the first round. Could it be a running back? However, a curveball came in the form of a scout making a shocking pick in ESPN’s new mock draft.

With running back Ashton Jeanty off the board, the anonymous scout said the Bears should go with defensive back Will Johnson out of Michigan, according to espn.com.

“I believe in using a top-10 pick on premium positions,” the scout said. “Quarterback, left tackle, pass rusher, or cornerback. Johnson's tape (over) the last two years is of an elite cornerback.”

Would Bears go with defense for their first pick?

ESPN’s Matt Miller said the pick of Johnson went against the grain.

“The Bears have frequently been projected to take a running back, tight end or offensive tackle in Round 1,” Miller wrote.“But the NFC South scout went with Johnson despite having their choice of offensive skill players other than Hunter and Jeanty.

“My personal list of Bears needs would also include defensive line, where top prospects such as Walter Nolen and Derrick Harmon (Oregon) are available. But they don't represent good value at No. 10, and since there are no trades in this mock, our designated scout went purely on value.”

Johnson missed a big chunk of the 2024 season with a toe injury. But he showed plenty of promise when healthy. Miller compared him to Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Johnson was rated as having “boom or bust” potential, according to nfl.com.

Part of the reason for the “bust” part of that equation is his lack of physicality, according to an AFC executive.

“Good production and good instincts, but we need to see if he can run,” the executive said. “And he better get a whole lot better at tackling.”

The Bears are coming off a disappointing 5-12 with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams struggling at times. But they have a new coach in Ben Johnson, who is considered an offensive guru. Things should be more exciting for the Bears on that side of the ball in 2025. And if they added a defensive whiz like Johnson, the defense might be able to keep pace.