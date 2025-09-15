The Cincinnati Bengals have historically struggled early on in the season during the Joe Burrow era. This year, the team escaped Week 2 with a 2-0 record. But something far worse than a slow start hit them hard. That would of course be Burrow's toe injury, which is expected to keep him out at least three months.

Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Without him, their season looks bleak especially because the Bengals have an underwhelming defensive unit. Jake Browning led the Bengals to a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars after the injury knocked Burrow out of the game.

But it seems likely that Cincinnati will pursue a trade for another signal caller who can help keep the team afloat in Burrow's absence. Jameis Winston is the best third-string quarterback in the NFL, so he is arguably the prime trade candidate.

Bengals' trade proposal for Jameis Winston

Bengals receive: Jameis Winston

Giants receive: Sixth-round pick

Winston should be readily available via trade. Although the former No. 1 overall pick is committed to his role backing up Russell Wilson and helping out Jaxson Dart, the Giants don't have much of a need for him in the short or long term. Wilson is the current starter and bridge option. And many assume that Dart will take over under center sooner rather than later.

Winston is way too talented to be third on a depth chart. So the Giants might as well trade him for something, even if it is a late-round draft pick. For the Bengals, Winston is one of the few potential exterior quarterback additions who could actually win the team some games.

Winston has a magnificent deep ball and a history of huge performances. Just last year, Winston threw for a Cleveland Browns record of 497 yards and four touchdowns in a game against the Denver Broncos. He is a Heisman winner and a seasoned veteran with tons of experience in the NFL.

Winston also had three interceptions and lost the game in the aforementioned performance against Denver. And that tells the other side of the story when it comes to the Florida State product. He is just as likely to single-handedly lose his team a game as he is to win it.

The Bengals have a high-octane offense, though, and the Bengals would actually be one of his better fits. He'd have one of the best receiving corps in the league to lean on as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins form one of the best receiver duos in the NFL.

The Bengals need somebody who can put a lot of points on the board as Cincinnati's defense will likely continue giving up high-scoring totals. Winston also fits because he is a leader who always brings a joyful personality. If the Bengals stick with Browning as their QB, which is a possibility because he has won games for the team as the starter before, then adding a backup who won't cause drama like Winston makes sense.

Would the Giants trade Jameis Winston?

It is pretty unlikely that Winston will see live reps for the Giants this year. Both Wilson and Dart saw action in Week 2, whereas the Giants listed Winston as the emergency quarterback. That makes him a prime trade candidate, but it isn't a guarantee that the Giants will move him. The plan was for Wilson to be the starter for a good chunk of the season, if not all of it.

Rumors are already swirling that he could be headed for the bench soon, though. A Wilson benching might signal the end of his Giants tenure as he is only under contract for one season. Winston, meanwhile, signed a cheap two-year deal, so he might be better as Dart's backup once the Ole Miss product takes over. The Giants don't have Tommy DeVito anymore after they released him. So getting rid of Winston would be easier said than done.

Even so, if the Bengals were willing to give up a sixth-round pick for Winston, the Giants would have to consider accepting the offer. Winston is a great teammate, but something would have to go drastically wrong for him to ever see the field in New York. So the rebuilding Giants might as well add even more draft capital to their arsenal for him.