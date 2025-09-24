The Cincinnati Bengals are in a truly desperate situation at quarterback. Joe Burrow suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury in Week 2. That injury will sideline him for at least three months, meaning at best he could return for a late-season playoff push in late December. But the Bengals actually have to be in the playoff hunt for that to even matter.

Cincinnati handed the reins over to Jake Browning in Week 3 after a solid effort in Week 2. But the Bengals got their doors blown off by a ferocious Vikings defense.

Now the Bengals are left scratching their heads at 2-1. Their running game is not working, and Browning's struggles in Week 3 did not help matters.

Cincinnati already brought in some new quarterbacks for their practice squad. But should they be more aggressive about finding someone to challenge Browning?

Coincidentally, one intriguing quarterback could now be on the trade market.

The Giants announced on Tuesday that Jaxson Dart will be the team's new starting quarterback. That means that veteran Russell Wilson is now a backup in New York.

Could the former Super Bowl champion make sense for the Bengals as a one-year patch at quarterback?

Let's explore why the Bengals should make an offer for veteran QB Russell Wilson.

Bengals need to offer this trade package for Russell Wilson

Before we get into the analysis, this is my hypothetical trade terms for a potential Russell Wilson trade.

Bengals receive:

QB Russell Wilson

2026 seventh-round pick (conditional)

Giants receive:

2026 third-round pick

A third-round pick might sound rich, but I think that's about what it would take to pry Russ away from New York.

It is debatable whether or not that price is worth it for a player like Wilson. But when looking at it through the lens of “we're trying to rescue this entire season in Week 4”, I think a third-round pick is a fair price.

This trade could easily make sense for both teams.

Russ has a lot of qualities that should make him attractive to Cincinnati.

First, he's affordable. The Bengals would only need to pay Wilson a $2 million base salary and have plenty of cap space to bring him aboard.

Better yet, Wilson is only on a one-year deal. That means Cincinnati can go for it in 2025 without harming their future prospects. Outside of the cost to acquire him, of course.

In that respect, Wilson is a much better trade candidate for Cincinnati than Kirk Cousins.

Finally, it's not like Wilson is a completely terrible quarterback at this stage in his career.

Russ managed 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns with only five interceptions with the Steelers in 2024. He even led them to the playoffs.

That should be attractive to the Bengals because they don't need Russ to start for them in the postseason. They just need to get there and wait for Burrow to return.

Meanwhile, the Giants already have Jameis Winston in house as a backup quarterback. That should give them confidence that they can add future draft capital without sacrificing their ability to win in 2025.

Plus, New York will be doomed if Dart goes down with an injury either way. So what's the harm in getting some future value for Russ?

How would Russell Wilson change Cincinnati's offense?

So what could this hypothetical trade mean for the Bengals?

For starters, he could make them a functional offense once again. I don't want to overreact to Jake Browning's first full game last week, but it was extremely hard to watch.

Wilson brings veteran experience with him, which comes with a number of benefits. He would be a huge upgrade over Browning in terms of calling protections, recognizing blitzes, and reading defenses.

It may take Wilson some time to digest Cincinnati's playbook, but once he is comfortable Wilson is the clear choice.

Also there's the signature Russell Wilson moonball!

The Bengals need a deep passing game to help gain some explosives on offense. Imagine how beautiful it would look to see Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins catch deep passes form Wilson.

Cincinnati needs to fix their running game as well. Perhaps adding Russ into the mix could force opposing defenses into honest looks and lighter boxes.

Ultimately, Russ does not have to play out of his mind to be a big upgrade for the Bengals. Simply going .500 through the next few months could be enough to keep Cincinnati alive in the AFC playoff race.

Cincinnati has to at least get on the phone and inquire about the asking price for Wilson.