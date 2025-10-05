Most of the conditions surrounding Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel's first career start against the Minnesota Vikings are not ideal. However, he received a couple of positive updates with offensive linemen Jack Conklin and Cam Robinson playing on Sunday.

Conklin was listed as questionable throughout the week, and Robinson recently joined the team the day after the Browns' Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions. Both players will be active against the Vikings, according to the team's official inactives list.

Our inactives for Week 5 against the Vikings

Conklin's activation salvages some hope that Gabriel will have a clean pocket to work with in Week 5. With Gabriel being a left-handed thrower, Conklin will protect the rookie's blind side at right tackle.

Although Robinson is not expected to start, he is still likely to see the field. Cleveland became extremely thin at offensive tackle after placing Dawand Jones on injured reserve, forcing 2024 seventh-round pick KT Leveston into the starting lineup.

Jones' injury prompted the Browns to acquire Robinson in a trade from the Houston Texans. Cleveland received Robinson and a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick.

In addition to Jones, the Browns will also be without veteran tackle Cornelius Lucas and second-year guard Zak Zinter, who headline the team's Week 5 inactive list.

Browns' Dillon Gabriel faces uphill battle against Vikings

Gabriel is undoubtedly excited by the opportunity to take the field, but the circumstances surrounding his first start could not be much worse. The Browns decided to make the change during the week they traveled to London, giving Gabriel inadequate time to prepare. The Hawaiian will also debut against one of the most notoriously complex defenses in the league behind a hobbled offensive line.

Entering Week 5, the Vikings have allowed just 151.5 passing yards per game, the third-fewest in the league. They also have 11 sacks on the year, tied for the seventh-most.

Gabriel will also be without starting receiver Cedric Tillman, who landed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Cleveland's receiving corps was already depleted, likely thrusting undrafted free agent Isaiah Bond into the starting lineup.

While the Browns are clearly hoping that Gabriel will reignite their team the same way Jaxson Dart did for the New York Giants in Week 4, the odds appear to be stacked against him.