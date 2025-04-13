The Cleveland Browns desperately need to find a starting quarterback this offseason. Cleveland cannot count on Deshaun Watson to be ready for the 2025 season and need to start looking towards the future. One Browns QB is confident that he can win the starting job ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Browns QB Kenny Pickett is ready to be Cleveland's starter weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft. He doubled down on his stance in a recent interview.

“That's the plan, man (to start),” Pickett said Saturday during the Pitt spring game, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I'm not going there to hang out. I want to go play. I'm excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time.”

Cleveland traded for QB Kenny Pickett from Philadelphia earlier this offseason. At that time, Pickett was the only quarterback on the roster.

Now Pickett's path to the starting job is less clear. The Browns signed veteran Joe Flacco to a one-year contract on Friday. Flacco was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 with the Browns, which could make him the favorite to start heading into the summer.

“I've heard nothing but great things about Joe,” Pickett said. “I've been watching him since I was 10 years old. Total respect for Joe, what he's done and I'm excited to get to work with him, too.”

Pickett could also receive some competition if the Browns draft a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Should the Browns draft a QB to compete with Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco in 2025?

Could the Browns draft a QB during the 2025 NFL Draft?

This is a difficult question to answer for the Browns, especially considering the state of the rest of the roster.

There is an argument to be made that the Browns could become a dangerous NFL team if they figure out the quarterback position. Unfortunately, this is not the best draft class for QB-needy teams.

Miami QB Cam Ward is the consensus first overall pick, and behind him the remaining QBs all have question marks. Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and Jalen Milroe seems to make up the list of the best QBs below Ward.

The Browns hold the second overall pick, which puts them in line to grab one of several blue-chip prospects. Cleveland may want to grab one of these incredibly talented players and ignore QB in round one.

Perhaps the Browns will trade up into the bottom of the first round to grab one of these guys and get a fifth-year option.