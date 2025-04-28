Following his surprising slide to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, fast food chain KFC sent a message to the Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

After being drafted by the Browns, Sanders took to X, formerly Twitter, to say, “Thank you GOD.” KFC's official account left a comment on Sanders' post, saying, “The Colonel was rejected 1,009 times before finally landing our famous original recipe. Sometimes all a Sanders needs is a little time to cook. Congrats Shedeur!!”

Fans were having a field day with KFC's post in the comments section. One fan said, “I knew I loved [Popeyes] for a reason.” Another said, “Sure[,] but the Colonel's recipe isn't projected to go in the 1st round.” A third fan called it a “hall of fame tweet.”

It took five rounds, but Sanders was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was selected with the 144th pick in the draft.

Who is the Browns' fifth-round draft pick Shedeur Sanders?

Sanders is a quarterback who played college football at Jackson State and Colorado. He is the son of the legendary Dallas Cowboys player, Deion Sanders.

He is coming off his best season as a college football player. Sanders threw for over 4,100 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2024. The 10 interceptions was a career-high for the quarterback, as was his passing yardage total.

For his efforts, Sanders was awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2024. He was also the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and First-team All-Big 12. Before he was drafted, Colorado retired his jersey number as well as his teammate's, Travis Hunter.

In his final season with the team, Colorado went 9-4 in the regular season. They had wins over the likes of Texas Tech, Baylor, and North Dakota State.

Now, he will compete for the Browns' starting quarterback job. He will have stiff competition, as they also have Joe Flacco on the roster, who previously played for them in 2023, winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year for his season.

Additionally, the Browns also selected former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Gabriel is coming off his only season with the Ducks. During the regular season, he went 13-1 as a starter, throwing nearly 3,900 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also played for UCF and Oklahoma during his collegiate career.

It remains to be seen where the Browns will place Sanders on the depth chart. It is unlikely he will start immediately, but he could take over the reins by the end of the season.