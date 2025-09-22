Despite his team's anemic offense, Myles Garrett says he knew the Cleveland Browns would win at halftime of their come-from-behind victory against the Green Bay Packers.

Garrett, who had half a sack in Sunday's 13-10 win, explained why he told his teammates they would win the game after a scoreless first half.

“If I believe, the guys around me are gonna believe,” Garrett said. “I'm gonna go out there and keep fighting because I know that if I give my very best, the guys next to me and guys behind me are gonna do the very same. And outcomes like this happen.”

It took a few big plays by the Browns' special teams and defense to make it happen on Sunday.

While Garrett and Co. largely shut down Jordan Love and the Packers' offense all day, the Browns still trailed 10-3 with under four minutes remaining and the Packers two first downs away from icing the game.

On 3rd and 3 at his own 25, Love dropped back to pass and threw an ill-advised ball, which was picked off by Grant Delpit. Delpit returned the INT back inside the Packers' 5-yard line, setting up a touchdown run by rookie Quinshon Judkins and a game-tying extra point by Andre Szmyt.

But Love still had three minutes to get the Packers in field goal range, and he did just that.

A defensive pass interference and a completion put Green Bay down near the 20-yard line before a fumble, questionably recovered by the Packers, and a penalty pushed the Packers back to around the 25, setting up a 43-yard go-ahead field-goal attempt by Brandon McManus.

McManus's kick was blocked by Denzel Ward and recovered by Greg Newsome, giving the Browns a chance to win it in regulation.

Joe Flacco, who completed just 21 of his 36 attempts for 142 yards and an interception, managed to find David Njoku over the middle. Njoku fought for a few yards before going down with eight seconds to go. The Browns, with no timeouts, then hurried to spike it, which Flacco eventually did with two seconds remaining.

The rest was all Szymt, who had been listed as questionable for the game; despite a calf injury, he converted the 55-yard game-winner with plenty of distance to spare to give the Browns their first victory of the season and first since Nov. 21, 2024.

The Browns head to Detroit next week for a meeting with the Lions.