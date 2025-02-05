Myles Garrett continued to double down on his desire to leave the Cleveland Browns. Garrett, though, dove deeper into why he wants out Wednesday.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection aired out his reasons with the Rich Eisen Show during Super Bowl week in New Orleans. Garrett even consulted with past city of Cleveland star LeBron James about his decision. He believes the Browns' trajectory is persuading him to leave.

“Just looking at the trajectory of the team and talking to some of the higher-ups … I don’t think we’re aligned on where the team is going in the near future,” Garrett told Eisen.

Garrett posted his trade request on Monday. The Browns star took to social media to declare his intentions. He included how he took time after the season to thoroughly evaluate his options, plus take a glance at the direction of the Browns.

“I felt it was time to speak on something that's near and dear in my heart. I have a lot of love for Cleveland, but it's always for me about chasing championships, winning those big games, winning Lombardis…and we haven't had the opportunity to do that. And that's all I'm asking for.”

New trade proposal puts Myles Garrett on aspiring Super Bowl contender

One stirring idea places Garrett on an aspiring Super Bowl contender.

The proposal presented by CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan goes like this: Garrett heads to the Detroit Lions. The Browns earn the Lions' 2025 first rounder and their first round selection for 2026.

“The Detroit Lions have been meticulous and methodical when it comes to how they utilize their draft picks. It's proven to be extremely successful. With that in mind, shipping out multiple first-rounders would be a break from that core belief by general manager Brad Holmes,” Sullivan began.

Sullivan, though, believes Garrett raises the Lions' chances of finally winning their first conference title.

“The ability to acquire a talent like Garrett could be enough to push those chips into the middle of the table to try and cash in on this Super Bowl window,” Sullivan wrote.

The analysts adds pairing Garrett with fellow Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson “would form the most feared pass rushing unit in the NFL” while also improving Detroit's No. 4 league ranking in pressure rate. Sullivan concludes Garrett gets his wish in suiting up for a contender in this trade scenario.

Sullivan isn't the only analyst believing Garrett-to-Detroit is a dream pairing. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated also called the Lions “a favorite destination” involving Garrett.

The Lions, though, likely will face lots of competition if they pursue Garrett via trade. A large number of teams likely will want to capitalize on Garrett wanting out of Cleveland. Especially since the 29-year-old has delivered seven straight double-digit sack seasons.