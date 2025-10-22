Recently, the Cleveland Browns picked up their second win of the season with a home victory over the Miami Dolphins in blowout fashion by a score of 31-6. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who recently took over the starting job after the trade of Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, didn't perform particularly well in this one, but he wasn't asked to do a whole lot in the blowout victory.

Despite the win, some Browns fans are still clamoring for the team to make its second quarterback switch of the season, including radio host Tony Rizzo.

“If I see that again, I would take the bye and use the two weeks to get Shedeur ready to start against the Jets,” said Rizzo, per ESPN Cleveland on X, formerly Twitter.

The show also spoke on rumors that the Browns could be interested in trading for New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

“I'd drive to New York to get him,” said Rizzo. “We'll take him in a heartbeat.”

A strange time for young quarterbacks

Article Continues Below

In previous eras, young quarterbacks were typically given at least a full season to prove themselves before a team decided whether or not they saw a future with them.

However, this is clearly no longer the case in 2025, with Browns fans already clamoring for the team to move on from Gabriel after three starts.

Shedeur Sanders, whom the team selected in the fifth round of the same draft class as Gabriel, hasn't played yet this year but has still managed to capture the majority of the headlines due to his high-profile family and the strong showing he put on during preseason, causing some to wonder if he has been the answer to the Browns' quarterback woes all along.

Teams are typically careful about inserting new quarterbacks into the fold, waiting to do so until they see a seemingly weaker opponent on the schedule to allow them to hit the ground running. If Rizzo's scenario turned out to be true, the Jets would seemingly be an ideal opponent for Sanders to get his first start.

In any case, the Browns and Patriots will kick off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.