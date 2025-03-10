As Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons had a meeting reportedly about the future of their relationship, it seems as if there isn't a finality in sight. With rumors of Cousins' next spot swirling with a numerous amount of teams, the buzz surrounding the Cleveland Browns is growing by the day.

While the Browns look for an answer at quarterback with Deshaun Watson still an uncertainty, they could look the direction of Cousins to bring a veteran presence that can still produce. In the latest reporting from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, he first spoke about the “standoff” that is happening between Atlanta and Cousins as the signal-caller wants to start for a team next season.

“The Falcons, of course, don’t have to acquiesce,” Breer continued. “They paid him $62.5 million last year. Cousins has $27.5 million fully guaranteed for this year, and Atlanta is likely going to have to pay all or almost all of that whether he’s on their roster or not in 2025 (given the offset language, a team signing him would give him the minimum, and let the Falcons pick up the rest, like the Steelers did with Russell Wilson last year). And if they hold on to him through St. Patrick’s Day, then $10 million of his money for ‘26 vests, becoming fully guaranteed.”

“Thus, Atlanta’s position here is that they’d rather pay $100 million for two years, and have quarterback insurance behind Michael Penix Jr., than just take the $90 million sunk cost for Cousins’s lost season of 2025, and sign someone else as a backup,” Breer continued. “So we have a standoff.”

Browns monitoring Kirk Cousins amidst stalemate with the Falcons

While the Falcons said a trade involving Cousins is not imminent, the situation seems to still be malleable as the 36-year-old star wants to still be a starting quarterback in this league, where he will likely be with the Browns. As Breer continues about how the situation doesn't fit with Cousins' viewpoint, he stresses how Cleveland is a prime spot for the former Minnesota Vikings quarterback.

“The case for the Falcons cutting ties, as Cousins sees it, makes sense,” Breer said. “When he signed, he had no idea the team would spend the eighth pick on his replacement—and had he known that, there’s a good shot he’d have stayed in Minnesota. Beyond just that, having Cousins hanging around probably isn’t what’s best for Penix, especially if the young quarterback hits some bumps in his first year starting.”

“For now, though, the Falcons aren’t budging,” Breer continued. “The moment of truth, really, has to come within the next week, before the $10 million for 2026 vests. And if he becomes available? Well, you’d think Cleveland would be a team to watch, with Kevin Stefanski having coached Cousins for two years in Minnesota, and the shot to use the offset as a creative way for the Browns to add to the quarterback room while working around Deshaun Watson’s contract. Stay tuned. This one’s not over yet.”

As the Browns reached a record deal with Myles Garrett, it seems as if Breer hinted that they would have to show him a “compelling” plan at quarterback with Cousins one to be monitored. Cleveland looks to improve after a 3-14 record last season, finishing last in the division, looking for an answer at quarterback.