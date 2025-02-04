The Cleveland Browns are in a difficult position as a franchise. Cleveland is saddled with a ridiculous QB contract for a controversial player coming off a major injury. The Browns do not have a clear path forward as a franchise, which is causing its best players to look for a way out. That includes superstar Myles Garrett.

NFL insider Dianna Russini revealed what one NFL general manager told her about the trade value for Garrett.

“Just trying to get a feel for what he can go for I had 1 GM say, a one and a two, a one and two threes and maybe throw a player in there, seems like the most logical thing,” Russini said on Tuesday via Scoop City. “That was the most common answer I did get today in terms of what it would cost. I do think they can maybe squeeze another team for slightly more for a team that is close to winning. That’s another factor in this, Myles wants to play for a contender or at least somebody that is close to contending. So it kind of killed my Raiders idea, it wasn’t my idea actually, it was a GM.”

It is interesting to hear that Garrett could be acquired for such a cheap price. Cleveland would likely prefer to trade Garrett for at least two first-round picks. However, since Garrett formally requested a trade, the Browns do not have a ton of leverage.

The fact that Garrett wants to play for a contender could limit Cleveland's options in finding a trade partner.

Garrett is 29 years old and only has two more years on his existing contract. Any trade for Garrett would likely also include a hefty contract extension. This could be part of the reason why the price tag for Garrett could be shockingly low.

Myles Garrett rumored to not want new Browns contract, wants to win with new team

Myles Garrett's trade request has nothing to do with money.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler confirmed during a segment on SportsCenter that Garrett is not angling for a contract extension with the Browns. Instead, Garrett simply wants to be traded to a contending team.

“I just checked with some sources before I came on air here,” Fowler said on Monday. “I was told that this is not a contract ploy from Myles Garrett. The Browns are fully comfortable paying Myles Garrett a new contract. Sometimes, you see players and they make a trade request for bigger plays to get more money. This is not a money thing. This is solely a winning issue.”

However, the Browns have not publicly budged from their stance of wanting to keep Garrett.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops. Especially if the Browns keep Garrett on the roster deep into the summer.