Dallas Cowboys fans long for the days when training camp can center around positional battles and new additions rather than contract-related distractions and Jerry Jones sound bites. They are getting hit with the double whammy this year. The polarizing and outspoken owner made some surprising comments while taking to the media on Monday, giving the public some insight into how he views the ongoing contract extension situation with star pass-rusher Micah Parsons.

Spoiler alert: this is not going to reassure anyone who supports America's Team. “Just because we sign him, doesn't mean we're going to have him,” Jones said of the No. 12 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“He was hurt six games last year, seriously (only missed four). I remember signing a player to be the highest paid at the position in the league and he got knocked out {for} two-thirds of the year — Dak Prescott. So, there's a lot of things you can think bout, just as the player does, when you're thinking about committing and guaranteeing money.”

When will the Cowboys and Micah Parsons get something done?

One has to wonder how Parsons will feel hearing his boss essentially question his durability. And how does Prescott feel about catching a stray? Again, these are not the questions a fan base wants to ponder 45 days before opening kickoff. Jones cannot resist, though. Although he has shown loyalty to his veteran quarterback, the oil tycoon's decision to sign him to a record-setting $240 million contract last year is seemingly influencing how he approaches Parsons' expected deal.

The former Defensive Rookie of the Year and two-time First-Team All-Pro will surely challenge the comparison and remind the organization that he only missed one game in his first three seasons before suffering an ankle sprain during the 2024-25 campaign. Both he and Prescott could also say this: if Jerry Jones had not taken so long to pay them, then maybe his potential regret, both emotionally and financially, would be considerably less.

The Cowboys continue to drag their feet through contract discussions, waiting until late August and early September to lock up wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and QB Dak Prescott, respectively. Unfortunately for his peace of mind, and that of the team and fans, Parsons could be looking at a similar time frame. Jones does not sound like a man who is on the verge of dishing out a historic deal in the coming days.

The good news is that Micah Parsons is present at camp, carrying out his mandatory obligations while the two sides try to reach a long-term resolution. Hopefully, this latest media session will not cause him to reconsider his stance about practice participation.

The 26-year-old has 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, 172 solo tackles, nine forced fumbles and 330 total pressures in 63 regular season games.