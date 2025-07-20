The Dallas Cowboys will be starting training camp soon, and the hope is that they have full participation. One player who everyone has their eyes on is Micah Parsons, as he's expecting to get a contract extension. The usual thing for players to do in this situation is hold out until something gets done, and a decision has been made on what Parsons will do, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Cowboys 3x All-Pro Micah Parsons will report to Oxnard, California for training camp despite not having a long-term contract extension with the organization, sources tell me,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb got paid last season, there's no question that Parsons would be next in line to get a contract extension for the Cowboys. Prescott and Lamb's deals got done right before the season started, and this is probably how things will go for Parsons.

Parsons has been one of the better edge rushers in the league since entering the league, and the Cowboys are going to have to pay him like it. After seeing what T.J. Watt recently got from the Pittsburgh Steelers, things could get even more complicated in negotiations between the Cowboys and Parsons.

Micah Parsons speaks about contract negotiations with the Cowboys

Parsons has been vocal about how contract negotiations have gone with the Cowboys, and he recently noted on the Six Feet Under podcast that things have been complicated.

“We obviously wanted to get done early,” Parsons said. “We want that relief off our backs. But, obviously, ownership is always gonna make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be. Lack of communication and that standpoint, but, you know, I just always say, God has me this far, he ain’t done with me yet, so, you know, I just keep working, keep going, and then when it comes, I’m gonna be ready. But, you know, ain’t gonna be no drop off.”

The Cowboys know how valuable Parsons is to the team, and there's no way they'll let this get out of hand before the season starts. At the same time, anything can happen, and Jerry Jones is known for making things like this complicated.

It's a good sign that Parsons is showing up to training camp despite having no movement in negotiations, and the hope is that something will get done in the coming weeks.