The Dallas Cowboys have had a busy offseason, making several changes to their coaching staff including bringing in former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus to be their new defensive coordinator. The Cowboys' defense had a relatively disappointing year in 2023-24 after being one of the best units in the league the previous two seasons, some of which was due to injury and some of which was due to general regression up and down the roster.

Now is the time when teams around the NFL are signing free agents in the hopes of improving their rosters, and on Wednesday, the Cowboys did just that by bringing in a new face that is familiar to Eberflus.

“Free-agent linebacker Jack Sanborn plans to sign with the #Cowboys on a one-year deal,” reported Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Sanborn played for three years under Eberflus in Chicago, racking up 164 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, during his stint in the Windy City. Sanborn is also reunited with Cowboys linebacker coach Dave Borgonzi, who held the same position in Chicago under Eberflus.

Can the Cowboys bounce back in 2025?

Not much went right for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2024 NFL season, as injuries, contract disputes, and a general regression around the roster led the team to miss the playoffs altogether.

This year, quarterback Dak Prescott will be healthy again, and Micah Parsons is also expected to be back in the lineup after an injury-riddled 2024 season. The Cowboys may not have what it takes to compete with teams like the Detroit Lions or reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC, but they should be able to at least improve on their woeful performance in 2024.

In any case, with the free agency period coming to a close, the Cowboys will now turn their attention to the NFL Draft, which is slated to begin in late April from Green Bay.