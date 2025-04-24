The life of a professional athlete is no joke, and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes sure he stays ready each season by prioritizing his body. It's even come to a point where he shared in an interview with Complex that he spends over $50,000 every two weeks on different recovery tools.

Why does CeeDee Lamb's recovery regimen cost over $1 million?

In a physically demanding sport such as football, recovering faster than your opponent can make all the difference in giving you a physical and mental edge. Lamb knows that his career is his body. It's an expensive approach, especially to guys like Chad Johnson who responded on X by telling Lamb he should save his $1.2 million and invest in a gym membership and eat at McDonalds instead. But at the end of the day, Lamb is simply doing what's worked for him thus far in his career, and his recovery regimen is no joke.

“I'm not going to lie. It's a lot of money; my body is expensive. The minimum every two weeks is $50,000. There's 52 weeks in a year, 26 times 52, that's your number,” Lamb told Complex.

Forget grabbing your calculator for this one since we already did the math. $50,000 multiplied by 26 is a cool $1.3 million a year on recovery alone. Lamb says he uses tools such as ice baths, hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms, red light therapy, and hyperbaric chambers.

The Cowboys star WR didn't explain how much money he spends on each, but considering that some of these machines might cost less than a million if he buys them instead, it's safe to assume this $1.3 million a year also includes his diet.

Lamb's investment is paying dividends for him, Cowboys

This isn't the first time we've heard a professional athlete spend millions to ensure his body is in peak condition. Giants quarterback Russell Wilson has claimed he also spends $1 million each year on his health, Derrick Henry allegedly spends $240,000 a year for the same reason, and of course, there's always conspiracies that LeBron James spends more than $1 million each year to keep his body right.

For Lamb, he's more than reaping the benefits of investing in recovery. Entering his sixth season this year, he has already achieved the following:

Plays on average 16 games a season

Named to the Pro Bowl four times

Had four straight seasons of at least 1,100 receiving yards

Named first-team All-Pro in 2023

Last August 2024, Lamb became the second highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, signing a four-year, $136 million extension with the Cowboys. His extension also included a $38 million signing bonus, the largest ever given to a wide receiver to date. Now that he's earning more, expect him to double down on his investment and increase his spending on recovery.