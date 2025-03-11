The Dallas Cowboys must deal with the headache that is Micah Parsons, whether it’s him criticizing their offseason moves, or the huge contract he will demand. However, the Cowboys added a former No. 3 overall pick in free agency, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

Former Jets DT Solomon Thomas reached agreement today on a two-year deal with a max value of $8 million with the Dallas Cowboys, per source. Dallas is home for Thomas, and now he gets to go back.

Thomas got picked by the 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played four seasons in San Francisco before moving on to the Raiders for a year. His last three seasons came with the Jets. Thomas had a career-high five sacks in 2023 and added his second-best total with 3.5 in 2024. Thomas does not have a Pro Bowl appearance in his career.

Cowboys sign DE Solomon Thomas

Thomas played 42 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps last year. So this move isn’t considered an earth-shattering change for the Cowboys’ 2025 roster.

The Cowboys protected their defensive line when they re-signed Osa Odighizuwa to a big contract. The good news for Thomas is he won’t be alone. Standouts like Odighizuwa and Parsons should make life easier for him.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the defensive line is a work in progress, according to nfl.com.

“As you look at it, you always wanna look at your own roster first,” Schottenheimer said. “So, who can we bring back? Who are the guys that we feel like are cornerstones of what we're trying to get done? I believe in this … I think that there's talent acquisition, which is adding players — whether they're internal, external, whatever that is.”

Schottenheimer said the Cowboys focus inward first, according to dallascowboys.com.

“We're always going to start with our guys,” Schottenheimer said. “We know them, right? We've got history with them. We've developed those guys. We understand their strengths, their weaknesses, what they bring to the table from a culture standpoint.

“It all depends on how things go. It's a very competitive business. It's a very competitive time of year. There's incredible dialogue going on all day every day here in Indianapolis. I've learned that. And so I think that's the exciting part about this time of year is you really are competing with these other teams that want to come in and acquire your players, and we're going to make it very tough to let those guys leave.”