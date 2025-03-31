As a team that's gotten better over the offseason after the disaster of a 2024 campaign, the Dallas Cowboys still have one crucial mission left to accomplish. Although his deal with the Cowboys doesn't expire for another season, Micah Parsons is ready for his contract extension, and his expectations are high. Because of that, he and the Cowboys remain at bay as the two parties try to find a common ground. And at the NFL owners meetings, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave an inside look at the Micah Parsons discussion.

Schottenheimer got asked if there was a possibility of Parsons no longer being on the Cowboys in 2025, and his answer seemed to paint the picture of their intentions moving forward with the star defender.

“I wouldn't think so,” Schottenheimer said via NFL.com. “He's an elite player. He's a guy we think can wreak havoc on opposing offenses for a long time in a Cowboys uniform.”

Does that mean teams will listen? Undoubtedly no. There will still be plenty of teams that try to trade for Parsons.

But, as Schottenheimer said, Parsons is an elite defender. That comes with its own set of responsibilities, however, which includes signing him to a massive, likely historic, contract extension.

Even in his least productive season in the 2024 campaign — 43 tackles, 12 sacks, 12 TFLs — he's among the NFL's best defenders. So, given the other contracts in the league, his market value is set around a $36 million annual salary on average, per Spotrac, giving Micah Parsons a four-year $146.74 million contract extension.

Compared to other defensive ends in the league — the position Parsons is categorized as on Spotrac — would put him somewhere between Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby as far as average salary goes. However, Parsons reportedly wants a historic contract, becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league with a contract extension that surpasses Ja'Marr Chase's $40.25 million annually, per the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

With Cowboys owner Jerry Jones not always being the most willing spender, it could be an uphill battle for Parsons to get his desired contract extension.

But, if Brian Schottenheimer's comments hold water, Jones and the Cowboys could be busting open the checkbooks for Micah Parsons' upcoming contract extension.