The Dallas Cowboys have joined the entire league in entering mock draft season. Teams and fans are thinking about the future, now that Super Bowl LIX has wrapped up.

Dallas is pivoting to a new era with Brian Schottenheimer taking over as head coach. Schottenheimer already has two tall orders on his hand. He must find a way to get Dallas past not one, but both NFC title game representatives who happen to be from the same division.

Schottenheimer can join owner/general manager Jerry Jones have multiple areas to address. Ashton Jeanty is one prominent idea for both men, as the Boise State star can bolster the running game in a big way. Chad Reuter's post Super Bowl mock draft released Monday on NFL.com, however, doesn't list Jeanty landing at No. 12.

Reuter instead has Dallas snatching a massive target for Dak Prescott, plus help for CeeDee Lamb. And this prospect is one of the more towering and explosive talents available.

CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott gain help from Tetairoa McMillan

Reuter believes 6-foot-5 Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona will land in Dallas. The same McMillan considered one of the top wide receivers in this '25 draft class.

“Dallas takes the top player still on the board in McMillan, whose 6-foot-5 frame, long strides and strong hands make him a threat down the sideline, in the red zone and over the middle,” Reuter wrote.

This is huge help for the Cowboys' one-two combo of Prescott and Lamb. The air attack has longed lacked help next to the All-Pro wideout Lamb. The Dallas WR often looks like the one carrying the passing game each week.

The Cowboys' second best WR was Jalen Tolbert. But he only caught 49 passes next to Lamb's 101. No other Cowboys wideout surpassed 32 receptions.

Schottenheimer's background as a past passing game coordinator can help McMillan's NFL transition. His system is built to hit wideouts on the move, rather than wait for the route to develop then fire the ball. He can also create mismatches off pre-snap motion with the imposing McMillan.

The Wildcats star became a highlight reel touchdown machine during his run at Tucson. He's a long-striding option capable of blowing the top off defenses. He'll need to prove he can finish off his routes at the next level. But Schottenheimer, again, wants to get the ball out quick. McMillan's combination of height, hands and speed looks ideal for that style of offense. And take so much pressure off Lamb and Prescott.