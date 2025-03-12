The Dallas Cowboys already acquired a cornerback from the Buffalo Bills earlier on Wednesday and they've followed that up with another move.

America's Team is trading for former Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray, who is coming off a season where he registered 95 tackles.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Sources: The Cowboys are in the finishing stages of a trade for Titans LB Kenneth Murray Jr., as the teams are swapping late-round picks.”

The Cowboys' defense was very poor last season, therefore it's no surprise to see them doing all they can to strengthen the unit. They were 31st in the NFL in 2024 in points allowed per game, giving up 27.5. Dallas will send a sixth-round and seventh-round pick to Tennessee.

Murray was selected in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. He spent four seasons with the Bolts before signing with the Titans in free agency last March on a two-year deal. As previously mentioned, the former Oklahoma standout had an impressive campaign in '24. Aside from tallying nearly 100 tackles, he also had 3.5 sacks and five QB hits.

The Cowboys just lost DeMarcus Lawrence to the Seattle Seahawks, leaving a hole in their pass rush. He was a critical piece for nearly a decade in Dallas. While Murray isn't the same premier talent as Lawrence, he will certainly be of help.

Dallas especially struggled against the run last year, allowing 137 yards on the ground per contest. That ranked 27th in the league. While their offense wasn't exactly electric, defense was the glaring weakness.

America's Team finished with a 7-10 record last season. They haven't made many moves in free agency, but these two trades show that Jerry Jones is at least trying to be somewhat aggressive.

We'll see if they make any more moves, specifically on the offensive front. They could use another weapon and have been linked to Cooper Kupp, but those rumors were doused in cold water before his release.