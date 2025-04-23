The Dallas Cowboys need to turn things around and have a strong 2025 season. Dallas only won seven games in 2024, in part due to major injuries to key players like Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons. One Cowboys player has some extra motivation to have a good season.

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is entering the final year of his current contract. Ferguson spoke with local media on Tuesday about how he will approach the 2025 season with a new contract on his mind.

“Yeah I think it's almost like every other year, maybe a little bit more,” Ferguson said via The Athletic's Jon Machota. “I know what it takes. I was Pro Bowl one year and last year not the year that I wanted to have.”

The Cowboys drafted Ferguson in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Ferguson will get his first chance at a real pay day in the NFL during next year's free agency cycle.

Ferguson understands that he needs to do everything in his power to set himself up for a successful 2025 season.

“Just going back and reassessing myself after this season, knowing what it's gonna take and cutting out some of the bad things in my life whether it be food or whatever it might be,” Ferguson explained. “Really locking into getting with Dak, making sure I'm playing on all the offense and getting to know the new coaching staff. Making sure that turnover is seamless.”

Hopefully Ferguson can return to his 2023 form during the 2025 NFL season.

Will the Cowboys draft a tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft is just one day away.

NFL teams are putting the finishing touches on their draft boards and making all other final preparations before Thursday night.

Many NFL analysts believe the Cowboys will focus on their offense early in the draft. Could that bring in fresh competition for Ferguson?

The 2025 draft class does boast some impressive talent at the tight end position. Both Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland are expected to be drafted in the first round.

The Cowboys hold the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They will be in position to select one of those tight ends if they so choose.

However, the belief around the league is that Dallas will invest at the receiver position first, likely targeting either Matthew Golden or Tetairoa McMillan.

The Cowboys may invest in a tight end in the middle rounds of the draft.

As long as Dallas is not investing a premium pick in a tight end, Jake Ferguson should feel confident that he'll remain the starter in 2025.