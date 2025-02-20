The Dallas Cowboys are projected to take a major swing for Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett in the latest mock draft. It's no secret that the future Hall-of-Fame defensive end wants to be traded this offseason. Meanwhile, Dallas is trying to rebound off a disappointing season that saw multiple stars like Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons be hit with the injury bug. The Cowboys are now going into 2025 with a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer.

As teams scramble to construct packages for the 29-year-old DE, Dallas has emerged as a prime candidate. And Pro Football Focus is projecting that Jerry Jones is going to pull the trigger. The analytics company details the draft compensation Cleveland would get in return.

“Trade terms: Browns receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 12), 2026 first-round pick. Cowboys receive edge defender Myles Garrett.

The Cowboys win the Myles Garrett lottery and pair him with Micah Parsons to form a lethal pass-rushing duo in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Browns continue rebuilding their defense by selecting talented cornerback Will Johnson, giving them a formidable pairing alongside Denzel Ward.”

Adding Myles Garrett would be a major gamble for the Cowboys

Myles Garrett is both a six-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro. The former No. 1 pick was Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and is coming off an almost equally impressive 2024. Garrett recorded 14 sacks this past season and forced three fumbles. Therefore, a defensive front with both the eight-year veteran and Micah Parsons could form one of the best past rushes in recent memory.

However, the Cowboys should consider whether a deal like this is worth it because the pass rush is not one of this team's major needs. Dallas had one of the best rushes in the NFL last year, even with Parsons missing four games. And with a total cap space that ranks 26th in the league, this team will have even less financial flexibility if it adds Garrett.

Garrett's cap hit is just over $19 million. The Browns defensive is still on his rookie extension deal, which expires after the 2026 season. Garrett will most certainly head into 2026 expecting to sign a new deal, as will Micah Parsons, who is currently on a club option for this season. Dallas will ultimately have to weigh if adding Garrett still gives them enough room to at least conceal some of its biggest weaknesses from this past season.

Overall, giving up two years of first-round draft capital makes the Cowboys' most pressing needs stick out even more. While a position like running back could potentially be solved in a later draft round or free agency, cornerback, defensive tackle, and the offensive line are areas that will be harder to improve. While all of this would be very difficult to juggle, it would be no surprise if Dallas took this gamble. It is Myles Garrett, after all.