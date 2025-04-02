ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark believes that the Dallas Cowboys need to address their wideout core, which heavily relies on three-time All-Pro selection CeeDee Lamb. The franchise is coming off a very trying season, which say it break its three-year playoff drought. Over the offseason, the organization decided to move on from head coach Mike McCarthy and hired Brian Schottenheimer to replace him. Aside from that significant move, Dallas' signings this free agency have been mainly under-the-radar moves.

There seems to be a big splash brewing at some point for this organization, and the NFL Draft could be where it happens. However, should the Cowboys decide to use their No. 12 overall pick, Ryan Clark believes there's a clear need Dallas must address. The former Super Bowl-winning safety gave his take on NFL Live.

“The big thing is who are you going to add to CeeDee Lamb, who are going to add to Jake Ferguson? Are you going to find some skill players that can create big plays offensively? Everything seemed so hard for the Dallas Cowboys last year, where we were just looking for CeeDee Lamb to make a play. Then once Dak Prescott was gone, it didn't seem like they had a playmaker outside of 88 (Lamb) and an occasional opportunity for Jake Ferguson. It's (the 12th pick) a good place to get one of those speedy wide receivers who you can be complimentary No. 2 wideout to Ceedee Lamb. And then you can get the running back later in the draft.”

There are several directions the Cowboys can go with their first pick

Clark is correct that the Cowboys do need a playmaker on the perimeter. Whether they try to address that via trade, free agency, or the draft remains to be seen, but plenty of quality wideouts will still be available at this selection. No one fits the “speedy wide receiver” label better than Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden. The Houston native is an elite prospect who helped his stock significantly when he ran a blazing 4.29 time at the NFL combine.

However, other positions also deserve consideration. The Cowboys seem to be set on their running back rotations with new additions Javote Williams and Miles Sanders. But if Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty, who is also an elite pass-catcher, is available, he could be another weapon Dallas can add. In addition, the Cowboys are still in need of another cornerback and defensive tackle and could address that here. Will the franchise try to draft someone like Will Johnson or Kenneth Grant?

Overall, there are more than a couple of areas of need that Jerry Jones must address in this draft. Clark's take isn't controversial by any means and definitely gives a glimpse into the conversations the front office is likely having behind closed doors.