The 2025 NFL season is less than two weeks away. Already, the league and fans alike have been shaken to their core, as the Dallas Cowboys have traded All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. In return, the Cowboys get Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. That is not a bad haul, but for a generational player like Parsons, the result has left many scratching their heads.

One of them is former Cowboys legend Dez Bryant, who took to social media to express his displeasure.

“I can't believe what the f*** I just saw,” Bryant posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The former All-Pro wide receiver is not alone in that sentiment. Reactions from all around the league have poured in, with most in disbelief.

It is not often that a player of Parsons' caliber is traded. Never mind, traded him to a rival and conference foe. Yes, first-round picks are highly valuable. Clark seems to be a great football player. But Parsons has drawn comparisons to Lawrence Taylor. To be fair, that was not quite warranted. Nevertheless, he is recognized as a once-in-a-generation player.

He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2021, with 13 sacks and 84 tackles. He was also named to the Pro Bowl and a first-team All-Pro. In his second season with the Cowboys, Parsons was named a first-team All-Pro once again, finishing with 13.5 sacks. That was despite facing double teams on the majority of snaps.

His last two seasons have mirrored that production, albeit with the Cowboys struggling.

Now it is the Packers who have an elite edge rusher. Meanwhile, Dallas appears to be falling off a cliff after Super Bowl aspirations as recent as two seasons ago.