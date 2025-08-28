The 2025 NFL season is less than two weeks away. Already, the league and fans alike have been shaken to their core, as the Dallas Cowboys have traded All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. In return, the Cowboys get Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. That is not a bad haul, but for a generational player like Parsons, the result has left many scratching their heads.

One of them is former Cowboys legend Dez Bryant, who took to social media to express his displeasure.

“I can't believe what the f*** I just saw,” Bryant posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The former All-Pro wide receiver is not alone in that sentiment. Reactions from all around the league have poured in, with most in disbelief.

Article Continues Below

It is not often that a player of Parsons' caliber is traded. Never mind, traded him to a rival and conference foe. Yes, first-round picks are highly valuable. Clark seems to be a great football player. But Parsons has drawn comparisons to Lawrence Taylor. To be fair, that was not quite warranted. Nevertheless, he is recognized as a once-in-a-generation player.

He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2021, with 13 sacks and 84 tackles. He was also named to the Pro Bowl and a first-team All-Pro. In his second season with the Cowboys, Parsons was named a first-team All-Pro once again, finishing with 13.5 sacks. That was despite facing double teams on the majority of snaps.

His last two seasons have mirrored that production, albeit with the Cowboys struggling.

Now it is the Packers who have an elite edge rusher. Meanwhile, Dallas appears to be falling off a cliff after Super Bowl aspirations as recent as two seasons ago.

More Dallas Cowboys News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is shown before their preseason game against there Seattle Seahawks Saturday, August 23, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Jordan Love’s immediate response to Micah Parsons tradeLorenzo J Reyna ·
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Packers give Micah Parsons $188 million contract extension after blockbuster Cowboys tradeZachary Weinberger ·
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium.
NFL rumors: Teams that currently have cap space for Micah Parsons tradeJaren Kawada ·
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
NFL rumors: Insider names 3 teams that ‘make sense’ for Micah Parsons tradeZachary Weinberger ·
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Cowboys rumors: Micah Parsons seeking another opinion on back injuryJake Faigus ·
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Cowboys rumors: Why Micah Parsons wants no part of Jerry Jones’ $202.5 million contract offerMalik Brown ·