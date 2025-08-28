It's a brand new day. It's time to ask the most pertinent question yet again: Where will Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons end up?

Parsons' contract standoff with the Cowboys is still going nowhere despite the Pro Bowler publicly demanding a trade last month. It's not the first time that Dallas has been involved in a contract stalemate with a key player, and with the way things are going, the controversy could drag on into the season.

However, the 26-year-old Parsons is being heavily linked to the Green Bay Packers. Former Packers star John Kuhn fanned the flame after posting a cryptic tweet on Tuesday, hinting that the talented edge rusher is being traded to the Packers.

On Wednesday, Parsons was spotted flying out of Dallas. Many speculated that he was going to Green Bay. It didn't help that Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., also reacted with a pointed message.

“It’s gonna get ugly, put ya gloves on, this is going 12 rounds,” wrote the older Parsons on X.

Along with the tweet, he reposted the video of NFL Network's Jane Slater refuting claims that Parsons was flying to Green Bay.

“He is going to get a second opinion on his back, a quick refresher. He's been dealing with what he described as back tightness. They did an MRI on him on Sunday, and it came back clear. So the Cowboys have three days off, they get back to practice on Friday, and it seems like he is seeking some sort of resolution here,” said Slater.

It could also be theorized that Parsons wanted to get a medical diagnosis to make sure that there would be no hiccups if he got traded. Whether it's to the Packers or any other team, that remains unclear. What's apparent is that Parsons wants to have a fresh start.

Slater noted that if the three-time All-Pro remains with the Cowboys and refuses to play, he could lose over $1 million worth of game checks per week.

Parsons is coming off his least productive season, tallying only 43 combined tackles in 13 games.