The Dallas Cowboys paid Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb before last season, and this time around, Micah Parsons seems to be up next. Parsons is looking to have a big payday after his play on the field has backed it up, but the next obstacle is trying to get it done in a timely manner. Some around the league have already talked about the potential deal, and had a diss for Parson regarding getting paid, according to The Athletic's Mike Sando.

“If you wait out Jerry (Jones), he will pay,” an exec said via Sando. “But there are people who think Parsons is ‘out there’ a little bit and might not be worth paying at the highest level, so it will be interesting to see where Dallas falls on that.”

Parsons has shown that he is one of the top pass rushers in the league, and after seeing how Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby were rewarded this offseason, there's no doubt that he will be looking to get around the same money.

Micah Parsons looking for a big payday from Cowboys

There seems to have already been quite the dialogue between Jerry Jones and Parsons, and apparently, it hasn't involved his agent, David Mulugheta.

“The agent is not a factor here, or something to worry about, ” Jones said at the NFL annual league meeting. “And I don’t know his name. My point is, I’m not trying to demean him in any way, but this isn’t about an agent. The agent doesn’t have one thing to do with what we’re doing when we get on the football field.”

Parsons caught wind of Jones' statement, and clap backed on social media defending Mulugheta, who is well known because of his top tier clients such as Jalen Ramsey and Jordan Love.

“David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without David Mulugheta involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation,” Parsons said on X, formerly Twitter.

Though this may not have any effect on Parsons' contract talks, it will be interesting to see how much he get at the end of the day. There's a chance that he can reset the market for pass rushers, or he can get around the same amount as the top players at the position.