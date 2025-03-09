On a day that was supposed to be dominated by college basketball conference tournament action, the biggest story of the afternoon is without question the deal that was reached between Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns.

The deal ended a month-long standoff that seemed destined to end with a trade. At the end of the day, Garrett had a ‘change of heart,' surely facilitated by a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

The terms of the deal — $40 million per year and $123 million guaranteed — is enough to make anyone do a double-take, and that includes Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who offered his own reaction to the deal on X.

Lol yooo wtf 😂 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now in fairness, we don't know for sure that this tweet is in reference to Garrett's deal. For all we know, Parsons could've just finished watching the penultimate episode of the first season of Hulu's new series Paradise, because “Yo! What the f***!” was my exact reaction when the credits started rolling on “The Day.”

Or maybe he just got around to finding out that after 20 years, John Cena finally turned heel. But in all likelihood, Parsons' reaction has to do with the fact that the Browns brought multiple Brink's Trucks to Myles Garrett's doorstep and made him an offer he couldn't possibly turn down.

There's going to come a time very, very soon when Micah Parsons signs a new contract for a sum of money so large that it assures generational wealth.

What that dollar amount ends up being remains to be seen, but in all likelihood, it will be impacted by the deal that Myles Garrett just signed. Parsons will come to the negotiating table with the expectation of becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, and because Garrett just raised the bar, he'll be the beneficiary.