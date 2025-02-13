The Dallas Cowboys surprised folks everywhere when they moved on from their head coach, Mike McCarthy, this offseason, only to replace him with their offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer. There's a lot of doubt surrounding this move, with former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin being among the group of folks who are not a fan of the move.

Irvin has been an outspoken critic of owner Jerry Jones' decision to hire Schottenheimer, and he isn't slowing down when it comes to sharing his thoughts on the hire. During Super Bowl week in New Orleans, Irvin went on an impassioned tirade about how Schottenheimer will need the help of God in order to succeed as Dallas' new head coach.

“When he takes a Brian Schottenheimer, the least likely of them all, and then he gives him that position, and he does something great, you yourself will say it must've been God, because we damn well know it wasn't Brian Schottenheimer!” Irvin said in regards to the Cowboys decision to hire Schottenheimer, per TMZ Sports.

Michael Irvin doesn't have much faith in Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer

Well, it's safe to say that Irvin doesn't have much faith in Schottenheimer, who has no prior experience working as a head coach. The hope among Cowboys fans was that if the team were to move on from McCarthy, it would be for an upgrade at the position. Instead, they have taken a step back in the eyes of many, even if folks within Dallas' organization feel good about the move.

Only time will tell whether or not Schottenheimer will succeed with the Cowboys, but before he's even really begun his work, he's already taking a beating from a franchise legend in Irvin. First, Dallas needs to make some improvements to their roster this offseason, and it will be interesting to see what the team looks like when they take the field in 2025.