The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing 2024 season. Dallas only won seven games during the regular season after suffering major injuries to key players like Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons. Thankfully, the Cowboys got some good news on Wednesday just weeks ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Wednesday has been a big day for Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. He will be the first player in Cowboys history to wear the No. 0 jersey after changing from his previous No. 13, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Overshown also got a positive injury update following his major knee injury from the 2024 season. Schultz reported that Overshown has been progressing well in his recovery. There is even optimism that he could return during the middle of the 2025 NFL season.

Overshown, nicknamed “Agent 0”, was in the middle of an incredible rookie season before his knee injury. He logged 90 total tackles, five sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, eight tackles for loss, and one defensive touchdown in just 13 games played.

The Cowboys will likely turn to Marist Liufau as a replacement for Overshown to start the 2025 season.

Once Overshown is healthy and ready to go, he could take over next to Kenneth Murray Jr. and Jack Sanborn in Dallas' starting lineup.

Emmitt Smith calls Cowboys' Super Bowl brought a ‘crying shame'

The Cowboys need to make some big moves if they want to keep pace in a competitive NFC.

Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith said in a recent interview that Dallas' lack of postseason success is a ‘crying shame' after the team's domination during the 1990s.

“That part bugs me. It bugs me because, in my heart, I truly believe our organization should be contending for an NFC championship game and even a Super Bowl at least once or twice every decade because every team recycles every decade,” Smith said via The Dallas Morning News. “For us not to be there over the last 30 years is a crying shame.”

Regardless, Smith is still hopeful for the future because he still sees Dallas as a team that is appealing to young players.

“I look at us and I say, when you draft somebody, they already got to know what's expected. They already have to know that there comes a long line of historians and history that comes along with it that you have to embrace,” Smith said. “You just cannot ignore it. And you have to figure out, what can I do to leave my mark on the game? And the game is bigger than me. And what do I need to do to help my teammates so they understand what's important?”

Hopefully the Cowboys can turn things around during the 2025 NFL season.