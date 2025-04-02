Robert Griffin III gave a controversial take on Micah Parsons' future with the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise loss of DeMarcus Lawrence has given the star linebacker a lot more leverage in contract negotiations. It is currently unclear whether Parsons, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, and the Cowboys will reach an extension over this offseason. Talks between the two parties have heated up over the past few days, but Griffin III believes that the four-time Pro Bowler should be requesting a trade. The former NFL QB made his thoughts clear in a this post on Twitter that is definitely going to rile up Cowboys fans.

If Micah Parsons wants to win AND get paid, he should demand a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

There's no question that the Cowboys need to re-sign their superstar linebacker

Players like Micah Parsons do not come around often and are especially valuable in an era of so many gifted quarterbacks. The former Penn State standout has 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, and nine forced fumbles in four seasons in Dallas and is a perennial candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

Parsons is currently on a club option that is a little more than $24 million. However, there is a decent chance that the 25-year-old might demand a contract for as much as $40 million annually. That is currently the contract of Browns defensive Myles Garrett, who is four years older than Parsons, while the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league is currently Jamar Chase at $40.25.

It is important to note that Parsons' club option is a hindrance to the team's current financial flexibility. The Cowboys subsequently restructured the contracts of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to add more cap space and will likely try to spread Parsons' salary over a long period of time.

Overall though, Dallas needs to get this done. The franchise knows how important the three-time All-Pro is, and so does he. Not extending Parsons before letting Lawrence walk was not a wise move, and now really puts Jerry Jones behind the eight-ball in negotiations. For all intents and purposes, it does not look like Parsons will pay any attention to Robert Griffin III's take. However, that does not mean the Cowboys can rest on their laurels during these negotiations. Because losing the star defender, even through a trade, would be borderline devastating for a franchise currently trying to contend for a Super Bowl.