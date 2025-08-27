The Dallas Cowboys face a tense standstill as Micah Parsons remains unsigned heading into Week 1. Stephen A. Smith believes playing without a deal would be a mistake. He warned that the ongoing Cowboys contract dispute could backfire if Parsons suits up without securing his future. The situation highlights the growing tension in the Cowboys-Micah Parsons saga.

On ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith offered blunt advice to Parsons, saying that playing Week 1 without a deal sends the wrong message. He emphasized that Parsons needs to apply pressure and “create a little discomfort for Jerry Jones” to gain leverage in negotiations.

Molly Qerim: "Is it a mistake to play Week 1 without a deal if you were Micah Parsons?" Stephen A. Smith: "I think it is… You want to send a message and create a little discomfort for Jerry Jones." Thoughts? (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/csPgNgLdSe — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 27, 2025

Parsons continues to hold out, seeking a significant raise and long-term security. The Cowboys may call his bluff. Their decision could sideline him if no agreement is reached. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has expressed confidence that Parsons will play in the season opener. However, he also hinted that the team might ease him into action with a limited workload.

The pressure is mounting as the dispute drags on. Fans spotted Parsons lying on a training table in street clothes during a preseason game. The image quickly went viral and fueled speculation about his frustration with the negotiations. Even team owner Jerry Jones has publicly joked about the financial tug-of-war, adding fuel to an already heated situation.

Inside the locker room, the uncertainty has created a palpable tension. Analysts note that prolonged disputes like this can affect overall team morale and focus. This is especially true when a star player is involved. At the same time, trade rumors continue to swirl. The Green Bay Packers have even emerged as a potential suitor should talks between the Cowboys and Parsons completely break down.

With Week 1 fast approaching for the Cowboys, the Micah Parsons contract dispute has reached a critical point. A deal could reset the tone for the season, but without one, the tension between Parsons and the Cowboys could overshadow the team’s opener and beyond.

Will the Cowboys secure a deal in time, or will this standoff dominate the start of their season?