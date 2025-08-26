The Dallas Cowboys are still without perennial All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, and even Trevon Diggs is unsure if his close friend will be on the field come Sept. 4.

Parsons, who appeared confident early in the offseason that he and the Cowboys would work out a contract extension, requested a trade earlier this month after no such deal was even offered, as Dallas owner Jerry Jones insisted on negotiating directly with Parsons, effectively refusing to work on a deal with Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta.

Parsons has continued to attend practices as part of a hold-in, avoiding fines from Jones, but his future with the Cowboys is as murky as ever, with other teams reportedly highly interested in acquiring him if the impasse cannot be resolved.

Diggs, one of Parsons' good friends, appeared unconvinced No. 11 will be on the field for the season opener.

“I just hope we get everything worked out, we get everything situated. All the guys miss him,” Diggs said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. “Everybody wants him out there. I just hope that everything gets handled so we can just go out there and win.”

When asked about the trade demand Parsons made on Aug. 1, Diggs, like Dak Prescott, seemed optimistic that the request was just part of the process and that Parsons would eventually be back on the field for the Cowboys.

Article Continues Below

“I've heard him say before, he plays the game for us,” Diggs said. “We go out there sweating, blood, sweat and tears. We work out together, training together. So it's really him being with us at the end of the day. I know for sure he wants to be out there with us.

“This is home. This is family. So why wouldn't he want to be here?”

While that may be true, Parsons may not want to be in Dallas anymore if his relationship with Jones cannot be fixed. Jones has been outspoken about the lack of negotiations, pinning the blame on Mulugheta, who Parsons said earlier in the offseason would have to be involved in any deal he signed.

The Cowboys are set to open the NFL season on Sept. 4 vs. the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.