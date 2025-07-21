Dallas Cowboys' Tyler Smith sent a clear message amid uncertainty over a potential contract extension this offseason. The 24-year-old has been phenomenal in his season in Big D so far. A first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Smith has played well above his No. 24 overall selection expectations, with two Pro Bowl appearances. The elite offensive guard has one more year remaining on his current deal before a club option kicks in for the 2025 season, which the Cowboys will almost certainly pay.

Still, it would be wise for Dallas to lock up Smith long-term, as he is everything that the franchise needs upfront. So far, an extension deal has been reached between the front office and Tyler's camp. While that could be a concern for fans, the Fort Worth native gave a reassuring statement on his focus this offseason in a recent interview.

“The only thing we can handle is the work. Ultimately, we’re gonna play the Eagles in Week 1. That’s where my head is.”

The Cowboys have to love this approach to a critical 2025 season. Dallas is coming off a year that saw the franchise miss the postseason for the first time since 2021. Mike McCarthy is now out as head coach, with long-time offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer taking on this role. There's a ton of pressure on Schottenheimer to show results right away with a roster built to win now and a quarterback in Dak Prescott on a massive four-year, $240 million deal.

But it's not going to be easy in a loaded NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders played in the conference championship game last season, and the New York Giants are coming off an on-paper productive offseason. The Cowboys have a difficult schedule ahead, and ten games come against opponents who made the postseason in 2024. Still, if Dak Prescott has a bounce-back year, this current roster can return to the postseason and potentially make the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1995.

To accomplish that, Prescott has to remain upright and healthy, which was not the case last year. Smith will be critical toward that mission and is undoubtedly a candidate to stay with the franchise long-term. The former Tulsa standout and Micah Parsons will continue to be monitored carefully this offseason, should they both not reach a new deal over the next few months. But Smith is saying all the right things to this point, as he continues to build on what could end up becoming a legendary career at left guard.