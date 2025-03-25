First, the Dallas Cowboys must pay Micah Parsons. Then they can figure out trades, the draft, and such. When the 2025 NFL Draft arrives, an ex-GM said he believes Tetairoa McMillan is the perfect No. 12 pick for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys need a running mate for CeeDee Lamb at the wide receiver position. They currently have Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin listed atop the depth chart.

McMillan gives the Cowboys a solution to that problem, according to ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum.

“The Cowboys could go in a number of different directions, but Dak Prescott's best season came in 2021, when he had CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper running routes,” Tannenbaum wrote. “Since then, Dallas hasn't really had a standout WR2 opposite Lamb.”

Cowboys may pick WR Tetairoa McMillan

Whether McMillan can deliver the goods for that high of a pick remains to be seen. Tannenbaum seems to think he can.

“McMillan … reminds me of Keyshawn Johnson,” Tannenbaum wrote. “He can play in the slot or outside at the X position. And while he is not a true burner, he plays fast. McMillan had 33 catches on balls thrown 20 or more yards downfield over his three seasons at Arizona, which shows his outstanding ability to track the deep ball.”

The first thing that jumps off the page about McMillan is his size. He stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 219 pounds. With that frame, no wonder he’s not a burner. Basically he’s a plus-rated possession receiver, according to nfl.com.

“Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins.

“McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot.”

Reading that report makes McMillan a dream pick to slot on the other side of Lamb. If McMillan fulfills that scouting report, the Cowboys’ offense could be a terror to defend. That’s especially true if they get their running game going. But the Cowboys must also weigh a tilt to their offense if they bypass a defensive selection here. Also, this pick wouldn't solve the issue of their offensive line.