As the saying goes, there are three sides to every story, and that certainly seems to be the case in the Jerry Jones-Micah Parsons saga, which led to the Dallas Cowboys trading the All-Pro edge rusher.

While it would seem almost irrelevant now that Parsons is on the Green Bay Packers and signed a four-year, $186 million deal, there are still major disagreements about what actually happened in a one-on-one meeting between Jones and Parsons back in March, about five months before the Cowboys stunningly dealt Parsons for three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark and a pair of first-round draft picks.

The meeting, it seems, was the beginning of the end, but both sides are pointing the proverbial finger at the other for why. They don't even agree on who asked for the meeting and for what reason, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Don Van Natta Jr.

“The agenda for the March 18 one-on-one in Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' office at The Star, the team's headquarters in Frisco, Texas, between Jones and two-time first-team All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons remains in question,” the ESPN report reads. “A source close to Jones says it was Parsons who asked for the meeting, and that the 82-year-old owner always understood the subject to be Parsons' contract. After declaring in February 2024 that he wanted to be a Cowboy ‘for life,' Parsons had been trying to reach an extension with the team, without success.”

Despite Parsons saying after the fact that the meeting was about leadership, the source reportedly claims that Parsons had told Jones, “I want to come in and discuss where we are.”

Parsons' side, as expected, completely denies this.

“A source close to Parsons said this is ‘absolutely not' true and that Jones called Parsons in for a leadership meeting, only to steer the conversation toward contract talks,” the report reads. “The source says Parsons directed Jones to talk details with his agent, David Mulugheta. However the conversation got to a contract extension, both parties acknowledge that it got there.”

Ultimately, numbers were discussed, Jones reportedly felt confident he had just agreed to a deal with Parsons, and then everything fell apart, with Jones openly refusing to even negotiate with Mulugheta, which Parsons said was a requirement for any deal he would sign.

Fortunately for Parsons and Jones, they don't have to deal with each other anymore, although on Sept. 28, Parsons will be returning to Jerry's World sooner than later; the Packers are scheduled for a Sunday night clash vs. the Cowboys on Sept. 28.