For the Denver Broncos, 2025 was supposed to be a bridge year. Instead, it became a revival. A franchise that had wandered through a decade-long postseason drought suddenly found itself atop the AFC. They hosted playoff games and dreamt about Lombardi Trophies again. That context is what makes Denver’s playoff exit sting. It's also why the 2026 NFL Draft looms so large for a team that knows its window is officially open.

Denver doesn’t need a teardown. It just needs reinforcement. This three-round mock draft, generated via the PFF mock draft simulator, reflects a front office intent on stabilizing the trenches, supporting its young quarterback, and protecting the elite defense that powered a historic turnaround.

Season recap

The Broncos’ 2025 season will be remembered as one of the greatest worst-to-first stories in recent NFL history. Finishing 14-3, Denver tied a franchise record for wins and secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed behind second-year quarterback Bo Nix. He authored an NFL-record 12 comeback victories. For the first time in a decade, the Broncos were not just relevant but were feared.

Denver survived a dramatic Divisional Round battle against Buffalo. They escaped with a 33-30 overtime victory that showcased both resilience and toughness. However, the celebration was short-lived. On the penultimate play of that win, Nix suffered a season-ending ankle fracture. That instantly altered the team’s Super Bowl trajectory.

They were forced to start backup Jarrett Stidham in the AFC Championship Game. With that, the Broncos leaned on defense in a snowy, physical contest at home. Despite an early touchdown to Courtland Sutton and a stout defensive effort, Denver’s offense stalled. Two missed field goals by Wil Lutz proved fatal in a 10-7 loss to New England. That ended a dream season just shy of Super Bowl LX.

Draft needs

The heartbreak against the Patriots clarified Denver’s roster priorities. First and foremost, linebacker is a looming concern. With both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad hitting free agency, the Broncos need youth, range, and playmaking ability at the second level.

The defensive line is another area demanding attention. Veterans like DJ Jones and John Franklin-Myers are either nearing the end of their deals or facing potential cap casualties. Vance Joseph’s scheme thrives with disruptive interior players. Right now, Denver lacks a long-term anchor in the 300-pound range.

On offense, the gaps are equally clear. Denver never established a consistent run game in 2025. That placed too much strain on Bo Nix. A true three-down back is needed. Tight end also remains a glaring hole after Evan Engram failed to provide consistent impact. Finally, with expensive veteran contracts along the interior offensive line, drafting a center or guard on a rookie deal is essential for cap sustainability.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Broncos' 3-round mock draft based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 30: DL Christen Miller, Georgia

Denver opens the draft by investing in the trenches with Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller. Long overshadowed by the Bulldogs’ loaded defensive pipeline, Miller finally steps into the spotlight as a legitimate NFL interior presence.

At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Miller offers alignment versatility as either a nose tackle or 3-technique in a four-man front. His arm length stands out for an interior defender. Sure, “twitch” is not commonly associated with defensive tackles. However, Miller shows it in both his first step and hand usage. He wins early with leverage and processing. He also reads blocking schemes quickly and disrupts run fits.

Yes, his true anchor strength still needs refinement. That aid, Miller’s football IQ and movement skills make him a strong projection for Denver’s scheme. He would immediately rotate into the defensive line and has the upside to become a long-term starter.

Round 2, pick 62: TE Max Klare, Ohio State

Denver addresses one of its most glaring offensive needs by selecting Ohio State tight end Max Klare. In a league increasingly defined by mismatch tight ends, Klare brings the receiving profile the Broncos have lacked.

Klare’s PFF receiving grades and high usage in 2024 highlight his readiness as a passing-game contributor. He separates with fluid athleticism and nuanced route-running. That gives quarterbacks clear throwing windows. That is an especially valuable trait for a young signal-caller like Nix returning from injury.

The concern, as always with Klare, is blocking. His in-line and slot blocking have been inconsistent. That limits his ability to function as a true every-down tight end. Still, Denver doesn’t need perfection immediately. Klare can contribute early as a move tight end and grow into a TE1 role if his blocking improves.

Round 3, pick 94: CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

The Broncos close out their three-round haul with one of the more polarizing prospects in the class. D’Angelo Ponds doesn’t look like a typical NFL corner. At 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds he won't scare anyone. His tape, though, demands attention.

Ponds has succeeded at outside corner at multiple stops. However, his best NFL role likely comes in the slot. His track background is evident in his burst and long speed, and he consistently produces on the ball, tallying interceptions and forced incompletions. Perhaps most impressive is his tackling efficiency, with a surprisingly low missed-tackle rate given his size.

The question is projection. How does Ponds’ game translate when the physical margins shrink even further at the NFL level? For Denver, the risk is worth it. Ponds offers immediate sub-package value and long-term upside in a secondary that thrives on speed and versatility.

Final thoughts

Denver’s 2026 draft strategy isn’t about chasing headlines. It’s about finishing what 2025 started. Christen Miller fortifies the defensive interior. Max Klare gives the offense a modern weapon. D’Angelo Ponds adds speed and ball skills to the secondary. Together, they represent a class designed to stabilize a contender, not rebuild a franchise.

The Broncos’ fairytale season may have ended in heartbreak. However, with smart drafting and patience, it may only be the beginning.