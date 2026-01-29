The Denver Broncos’ 2025 season will be remembered for its resilience, its resurgence, and ultimately, its heartbreaking conclusion in the snow at Empower Field at Mile High. Losing the AFC Championship Game to the New England Patriots is a pill that will taste bitter for a long time, especially given the circumstances.

With rookie sensation Bo Nix sidelined after an injury in the Divisional Round, veteran backup Jarrett Stidham did admirable work, but the offense simply ran out of firepower when it mattered most.

While the defense, led by coordinator Vance Joseph, played championship-caliber football, the loss exposed a glaring weakness that has plagued the team for years: the lack of a true, game-changing alpha wide receiver. That unit ranked second in total defense and third in scoring defense, allowing just 18.3 points per game. They surrendered a stingy 278.2 yards per contest, suffocating opponents week in and week out.

As the Broncos head into the 2026 offseason, general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have a clear mandate. To maximize Bo Nix’s rookie contract window and take the final step toward a Super Bowl, the Broncos must execute a blockbuster trade for Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown.

A glaring need for a true No. 1 receiver

Payton didn’t mince words in his postgame press conference, acknowledging that dropped passes and an inability to separate were fatal flaws against the Patriots’ disciplined secondary. Despite the best efforts of Courtland Sutton and the occasional flash from young players like Marvin Mims Jr., the Broncos' receiving corps lacked a terrifying presence.

The numbers back up the eye test. The tight end position, specifically Adam Trautman, has been a non-factor, totaling just 55 catches for 587 yards and six touchdowns across 51 games over three seasons. While the running game found some rhythm with J.K. Dobbins, the passing attack often stalled in critical moments.

In the modern NFL, you cannot win consistently without a receiver who commands a double team and still wins. The Patriots were able to suffocate the Broncos' limited options because they didn't fear any single playmaker taking the top off the defense or turning a slant into a 60-yard touchdown.

This isn't just about fixing the drops; it's about altering the geometry of the field for Nix. The QB showed tremendous promise in his rookie campaign, displaying the processing speed and accuracy that made him a first-round pick. But to expect him to develop into an elite quarterback without an elite weapon is a gamble the Broncos shouldn't take. They need a “separator,” a player who can bail out the quarterback when the play breaks down.

Why A.J. Brown is the perfect fit for Bo Nix

The Philadelphia Eagles receiver appears ready for a change of scenery, and Denver should be the first team on the phone. Brown fits the Payton archetype perfectly: he is big, physical, and dominant after the catch. At 29 years old, he is still in his prime and offers the kind of immediate impact the Broncos need.

Brown has been a model of consistency, posting four straight 1,000-yard seasons. He isn't a project like some draft picks, nor is he a risk-reward gamble like some younger trade targets who haven't fully broken out. He is a proven commodity. Pairing Brown with Sutton would give the Broncos one of the most physical receiver duos in the league, a nightmare for the smaller defensive backs.

Imagine the effect on the offense. With Brown demanding safety help over the top, the box lightens for the running game. The intermediate zones open up for the tight ends. Most importantly, Nix gets a security blanket who wins 50/50 balls at an elite rate. In a conference loaded with offensive juggernauts, the Broncos can no longer afford to bring a knife to a gunfight.

Balancing the books: The defensive sacrifices

Of course, acquiring a player of Brown's caliber requires financial gymnastics. The Broncos are entering an offseason with several key defensive free agents, most notably linebacker Alex Singleton and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.

Singleton has been the heart and soul of the defense. After being diagnosed with testicular cancer during the season, he missed only one game and returned to finish 13th in the NFL in tackles. His efficiency was elite, boasting a 58% positive play rate, which ranked fifth among linebackers with at least 100 tackles. His performance in the playoffs was nothing short of heroic, as he racked up 26 tackles in just two postseason games.

Similarly, Franklin-Myers has been a force in the trenches. He has recorded 14.5 sacks over his two seasons in Denver and ranked eighth among interior defensive linemen in pass-rush win rate in 2025.

However, the reality of the salary cap means Denver likely cannot keep everyone. To afford A.J. Brown’s contract and the necessary offensive upgrades, the Broncos might have to let fan favorites like Singleton or Franklin-Myers walk in free agency.

The Broncos have a rare opportunity. They have a talented young quarterback on a rookie deal, a championship-winning coach, and a roster that just reached the AFC Championship. The window is wide open, but it won't stay that way forever. Trading for Brown signals to the locker room and the fanbase that the Broncos are done with “almost.” They are ready to win now.