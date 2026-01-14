The Denver Broncos head into the NFL Playoffs with massive stakes as Brandon Jones fights his way back from injury and hopes to rejoin the chase later this month. Denver opens its postseason run with a home showdown against the Buffalo Bills, carrying both confidence and pressure into January. A potential Super Bowl return still hangs in the distance, but for now, all eyes are on what happens this weekend at Empower Field at Mile High.

According to 9News’ Mike Klis, Jones underwent surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle suffered late in the first half against Green Bay on Dec. 14. Klis reported there is some chance Jones could return for Super Bowl 60 if the Broncos reach it, which would place him about seven weeks removed from the injury. That timeline is tight. Still, it remains realistic for a player with his toughness and experience.

Denver enters the AFC Divisional Round fresh after a first-round bye. The Broncos finished the regular season 14–3, the best mark in the conference, and earned the right to host. That rest helped heal bodies. It also gave the defense time to adjust without its starting safety.

P.J. Locke has filled in and kept the secondary steady. He has stayed composed in coverage. He has made clean tackles. Yet Jones brings a different energy. He attacks downhill. He communicates. In playoff football, that presence can tilt moments.

Article Continues Below

Why Brandon Jones still matters for the Broncos

Jones is not just another defender. He sets tone. He brings edge. When tension rises, he keeps everyone locked in.

The Bills will test the Broncos with speed and patience. They will target the middle. They will try to stretch the field. The Broncos must stay disciplined snap after snap. That is where Jones usually thrives.

For now, Locke holds the line. Still, hope remains. If the Broncos keeps winning, Jones could return when the stage reaches its peak. Seven weeks. One shot. The NFL Playoffs on the line. Can the Broncos push through and welcome back one of their toughest voices when it matters most?