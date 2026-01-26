The Denver Broncos are dealing with the after effects of failing to win the AFC title. The loss to New England helped deny Dre Greenlaw a second career Super Bowl appearance. Only this time going there with Sean Payton and not Kyle Shanahan.

So what's the difference between the two coaches? Especially since both garnered a reputation for their offensive wizardry?

Greenlaw detailed how both coaches differentiate themselves from one another via Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post Monday.

“Sean’s old school,” Greenlaw began before elaborating further. “He’s going to do six days on, one day off. He’s got his way of doing things. You’re going to be practicing three hours on Wednesday, three hours on Friday. Shanahan, he’s the complete opposite.”

Broncos' Dre Greenlaw shares similarity between Sean Payton, Kyle Shanahan

However, Greenlaw later dished a unique description of what makes both coaches similar.

“Then understanding of the defense, it was like freakin’ Spanish when I first saw it,” Greenlaw said.

Another words, both coaches hold near same terminology when it comes to attacking Greenlaw's side of the football.

“But I feel comfortable with the progress that I did make and the steps that I did take,” Greenlaw said, implying he became a lot more cerebral on the field facing offenses.

Greenlaw faced a tough transition in getting used to Payton's methods. The Broncos signed him to a $35 million deal in March as 2025 free agency launched.

His arrival ignited a new “Orange Crush” in the Rocky Mountains — one that saw a No. 2 overall ranking and teaming with rising star Nik Bonitto at LB.

Greenlaw tallied six tackles, but none solo in the 10-7 loss to New England.