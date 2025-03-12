The Denver Broncos have acquired former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Trent Sherfield on a two-year, $8 million contract. After bringing in some quality defensive players from the 2025 free agency market, Broncos head coach Sean Payton brings some extra pass-catching help for Bo Nix next season, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

“Sources: Free agent WR Trent Sherfield is signing with the #Broncos on a 2-year, $8M deal.”

Related Denver Broncos NewsArticle continues below
Dre Greenlaw next to a Denver Broncos logo
Broncos bolster defense by signing star linebacker to $35M deal
DJ Reed and Talanoa Hufanga on the graphic. I dont need them photoshopped in gear, just have them playing for their last teams (Jets and 49ers, respectively).
Best signings to start 2025 NFL free agency
The Broncos signed Talanoa Hufanga to a contract in NFL Free Agency.
Broncos sign former 49ers All-Pro safety to $45 million contract

Sherfield hauled in eight passes on nine targets for 83 yards and one touchdown for the Vikings in the 2024-25 season.

More to come on this story.