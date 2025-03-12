The Denver Broncos have acquired former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Trent Sherfield on a two-year, $8 million contract. After bringing in some quality defensive players from the 2025 free agency market, Broncos head coach Sean Payton brings some extra pass-catching help for Bo Nix next season, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

“Sources: Free agent WR Trent Sherfield is signing with the #Broncos on a 2-year, $8M deal.”

Sherfield hauled in eight passes on nine targets for 83 yards and one touchdown for the Vikings in the 2024-25 season.

