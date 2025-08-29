The Denver Broncos received encouraging injury news this week, as wide receiver and All-Pro returner Marvin Mims Jr. is expected to return to practice ahead of Denver’s 2025 season opener. The former Oklahoma standout exited practice on Wednesday with a groin issue, briefly raising concerns about his status for Week 1.

DNVR’s Zac Stevens took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, reporting that head coach Sean Payton confirmed the 23-year-old receiver avoided a serious setback and is expected to return to practice next week.

“Marvin Mims will be back at practice on Monday, per Sean Payton.”

The timing of the news is critical. The Broncos injury update comes as the team prepares for its September 7 season opener against the Tennessee Titans. Players were granted a three-day break, giving the third year wide receiver an ideal window to recover without missing valuable game prep. His availability for Week 1 now appears likely, preserving key depth at both wide receiver and in the return game.

Mims, named a first-team All-Pro in 2024, is one of the league’s most electric special teams players. He led the NFL in punt return average last year and added 503 receiving yards with six touchdowns as a deep threat. In Payton’s system, his versatility has expanded, with occasional reps at running back and motion looks designed to exploit his speed.

Offensively, Bo Nix is set to begin his second year as the starting quarterback. The former Oregon star passed for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024 and will benefit from a mostly intact receiver corps that includes Courtland Sutton, Mims, Troy Franklin, and rookie Pat Bryant.

Had the injury been more serious, Denver may have been forced to dip into the practice squad or re-enter the free agent market. The team kept just five wideouts on the 53-man roster, so a healthy Mims is essential heading into Week 1.

Looking ahead, the Broncos hope to build on their 10-7 finish from last season, which ended in a wild-card playoff berth — their first postseason appearance since winning Super Bowl 50. Mims could be more valuable than ever in 2025.

If the current outlook holds, Denver will enter the season with continuity and momentum — something that was far from certain just 48 hours earlier.