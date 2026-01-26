The Denver Broncos’ season-ending loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game continues to stir frustration, and one controversial second-quarter sequence remains at the center of it all.

After the game, referee Alex Kemp addressed the ruling in a pool report interview with Jeff Legwold (h/t Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports) , acknowledging the initial error.

“I initially ruled it as a forward pass, which was incorrect,” Kemp explained, via Zac Stevens. “I proceeded to go through the administration of an intentional grounding foul. The down judge and the umpire came and talked to me and provided more information. The down judge explained that he extended his right arm to signal that he had a backward pass, and at that point, we determined that New England had picked up the then backward pass. We awarded possession to New England with no advance, because at that point, we are not allowed to permit an advance.”

Denver appeared firmly in control early on Sunday. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, starting in place of the injured Bo Nix, opened the game confidently by connecting on a deep pass and later finding Courtland Sutton for a first-quarter touchdown. The Broncos’ defense complemented that start, setting the tone for what looked like a favorable afternoon at home. Everything shifted midway through the second quarter.

Under pressure, Stidham scrambled and attempted to get rid of the football as he was being dragged down. From the broadcast angle and on-field reaction, confusion followed immediately. One official treated the play as a fumble, others signaled an incomplete pass, and whistles blew as the Patriots scooped the loose ball and ran it into the end zone.

Initially, officials ruled the play an incomplete forward pass with intentional grounding. Moments later, that decision was reversed. Replay showed the ball traveled backward, and New England was awarded possession deep in Denver territory, but not the touchdown, because the play had been whistled dead.

When asked whether an inadvertent whistle affected the outcome, Kemp added, “The whistle stopped the play, but it was after the New England player picked up the ball.”

While the Patriots eventually capitalized with points, the sequence drew heavy criticism. In situations involving potential turnovers, officials are typically instructed to allow plays to continue so replay can correct mistakes — something that didn’t happen here.

Stidham accepted responsibility for the play afterward, but the ruling remains a sore point for Broncos fans, especially in a game decided by slim margins.