Although Bo Nix probably deserves more credit than he receives, a stingy defense is what fuels Denver Broncos' Super Bowl chances. The offense does not boast a ton of flashy weapons or big names, and it just got thinner following the latest news. Second-year wide receiver Troy Franklin suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Saturday's AFC Divisional Round showdown with the Buffalo Bills and is considered questionable to return, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

Nix has excellent chemistry with Franklin, having spent two years with him at Oregon before they arrived together in the Mile High City. The young quarterback is thriving in the face of adversity, however.