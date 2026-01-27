The Denver Broncos are still dealing with the aftermath of a difficult loss, and there was plenty of blame to go around. But they can look toward 2026 now, and here are their top three free agent targets after the crushing AFC Championship Game loss.

On a snowy Sunday in Denver, the Broncos came up on the short end of a 10-7 decision against the Patriots. It left them one win short of their goal, and now they’ll have to try to construct a roster that gets them there. And that means hitting at least one home run in the free-agent market.

And there is one position where the Broncos could use a game-changing upgrade.

Broncos should target Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

What a difference the best version of Pitts could make for the Broncos' offense. Of course, you also get the least version of him sometimes. Still, with the way he came on toward the end of the 2025 season, it’s worth taking a shot as long as the price tag isn’t too high.

Remember, Pitts is only 25 years old. The best may be yet to come, according to NFL.com.

“Pitts was the best tight end prospect I'd ever seen when he entered the draft in 2021,” Marc Ross wrote. “And he enjoyed a solid rookie campaign before underwhelming the next three seasons. That's why it was great to see him finally get back on track in 2025, hauling in 88 balls for 928 yards and five touchdowns.

“His production wasn't necessarily off the charts, but he played a huge role in Atlanta's offense, with Drake London in and out of the lineup in the second half of the season. For proof, look at his 11-catch, 166-yard, three-TD performance in Week 15. Pitts might be risky because of the inconsistency, but his upside is worth the investment.”

Other possible tight end targets for the Broncos could be Isaiah Likely, David Njoku, and Dallas Goedert.

WR George Pickens becomes a Broncos priority if he hits the open market

Talk about a player who could put the Broncos over the top, Pickens is that guy. He would give Bo Nix a legitimate No. 1 target. Courtland Sutton tried to fill that role this year, but didn’t find a consistent level.

For the Broncos’ offense to take off, Nix needs a game-breaker. And Pickens would supply that.

“Maturity issues aside, Pickens' on-field production is hard to ignore,” Ross wrote. “After getting traded to Dallas last offseason, he proved he can succeed as a No. 1 receiver and as part of a dynamic receiving tandem alongside CeeDee Lamb.”

Pickens had career highs in catches (93), receiving yards (1,429), and touchdowns (nine). But as Ross added, it’s “a buyer-beware situation.”

Still, Sutton’s 74 catches for 1,107 yards don’t quite carry the same bite.

Of course, the Broncos could target a first-round receiver. But they will have a low pick and might find it difficult to land a legitimate No. 1 at No. 30.

Broncos could boost strong defense with safety Jaylinn Hawkins

Hawkins ranked No. 5 among safeties, according to Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 82.4.

Patriots special teams coach Jeremy Springer spoke highly of Hawkins, according to masslive.com.

“I knew when (Patriots head coach Mike) Vrabel came here, how he talked about what he was trying to build, the first guy that came to my mind was Jaylinn Hawkins,” Springer said. “Jaylinn Hawkins would play four core, play every play, every play on special teams right now, and then play 100% of the snaps on defense. He’d just do it because he cares so much. That’s the kind of guy he is. He did it for me last year while he was playing safety, and he’s never missed a meeting. He never misses practice.

“There’s nothing bad I can say about the guy, there’s really not. That to me personifies this team right now – a bunch of guys who are selfless. That’s why when I was asked, when that time came around, this past offseason, I was like, ‘Coach, this is a no-brainer. You’re going to love this guy. Whether he plays special teams or defense, you’re going to want this guy on the team.’”

Whatever direction the Broncos go, they were knocking at the door this year. And they probably would have gotten there if not for the Bo Nix injury. They only need a few pieces to make another strong run at the Super Bowl in 2026.