The Denver Broncos' pursuit of Aaron Jones is becoming abundantly clear. However, there are some hurdles that Denver will have to jump over first. For instance, Jones dropped an ‘excellent' truth bomb about his time with the Minnesota Vikings. He made it clear that he wanted to stay there.

Still, that won't stop teams like the Broncos from pursuing him. After all, they had a three-man unit at the running back position. While it works effectively, Denver never truly had an RB1. That's where Jones steps into the fold. Jones is a slasher in the run game.

He has the dual-threat traits to catch the ball out of the backfield. For example, he had 51 receptions and 1,546 total yards for the Vikings in 2024. He is at his best in a zone run scheme that will highlight his receiving skills. Luckily, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler details how the running back could be a perfect match for the Broncos' offense.

“Expect Denver to look for a versatile back to bolster Sean Payton's offense,” Fowler said. “Could Jones fit the mold despite his age? He's the kind of runner/pass catcher who just might.”

Aaron Jones could fit in seamlessly with the Broncos

As mentioned earlier, the Broncos don't have a solidified RB1. Between Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and quarterback Bo Nix, there wasn't much consistency. Although the numbers back it up, they don't have a true three-down back. Insert Jones. He had 255 rushing attempts this past season. That's more than Williams and McLaughlin had combined.

However, Jones was in a more complex and innovative offensive scheme with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. He's been regarded as one of the best, young football minds in the NFL. There were plenty of plays involving pulling linemen, tight ends, and even receivers to block. This gave Jones the freeway to the end zone.

At the same time, Jones would have the opportunity to be coached by a Super Bowl champion. There's that championship expectation that Payton establishes. Plus, playing with Nix could be a big beneficiary. Some of Jones's best seasons were in Green Bay, with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

Still, Jones has some injury concerns, as he was banged up for a portion of the season. Although he played all 17 games, some of those injuries are a bit concerning. At the end of the day, he can provide and contribute at a high level, as evidenced by this past season. Signing Jones would give Denver a true RB1 and a bell-cow for Nix.